And the feud takes a dramatic twist when Mel makes a huge discovery – the child Sharon is carrying is not Phil's, and her stepdaughter's fit fiancee is the real daddy…

Confronting Mrs Mitchell over her saucy secret on Monday 23rd September, armed with evidence, Mel uses the situation to her advantage and presents her demands for keeping quiet, knowing this would destroy Walford's volatile family if it were to be revealed.

In new pictures from the exciting episode just released by the BBC1 soap, Sharon is forced to capitulate as she realises Mel holds her future in her hands. Mel delivers an ultimatum to her former business partner, but how far will Sharon have to go in order to preserve the baby bombshell?

Mel busting the scandalous fling paves the way for her upcoming exit later this autumn. Speaking to RadioTimes.com recently, show boss Kate Oates teased how Hunter's demise would lead Mrs Owen down a dark and disturbing path: "It will skew her perception of the world and what she feels it owes her. She comes out of losing her son a more brittle person – and that will give us a story."

