When is Vikings season 6’s release date? Cast and latest news

Get ready, Vikings fans: the final episodes are almost here and they promise to bring this historical drama to an epic conclusion.

Created by Michael Hirst (The Tudors), the series debuted all the way back in 2013 and made headlines as the first ever scripted series from the History Channel.

Despite hailing from such an authoritative producer of documentaries, many have pointed out that Vikings is not entirely accurate in some of its stories – although it has remained consistently entertaining throughout.

Fans will be hoping that the show can stick the landing when it returns at the end of the year and there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic, with Hirst recently revealing this finale has been envisioned from the very beginning.

“I knew in a global sense where I was ultimately going. And it was very satisfactory, in a way, when we came to what I knew was going to be by the last season,” he told Gamespot.

“I also felt that I’d said as much as I had to say really about Vikings, you know? I started off and I was fascinated by their culture and beliefs, and I wanted to overturn all these prejudices and cliches about them.

“And [then] I fell in love with these major characters. Often my days and nights for seven years were filled with Vikings. You know, I would write [until] 12 o’clock at night, I commuted to Ireland every week. It was time to conclude the saga.”

The remaining 10 episodes of season six will be debuting on Amazon Prime Video before they are aired on the History Channel, meaning avid viewers will be able to binge their way through the final chapter – but be warned: when it’s gone, it’s gone!

Here’s everything you need to know about part two of Vikings season six.

When is Vikings season 6’s release date?

The final 10 episodes of Vikings will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Wednesday 30th December.

All the previous episodes, including the first half of season six, are ready and waiting for you right now.

How can I watch Vikings?

Like those that have come before it, the sixth season of Vikings will initially be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, with the season resuming on 30th December after a gap of roughly one year.

Vikings season 6 cast: Who will star?

Expect to see the return of familiar faces Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Gustaf Skarsgård (Floki), Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn Lothbrok), Andrei Claude (Ganbaatar), Georgia Hirst (Torvi), Alex Høgh Andersen (Ivar) and Jordan Patrick Smith (Abbe), as well as newcomers Kristy Dawn Dinsmore (Amma), Danila Kozlovsky (Oleg of Novgorod) and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Alfred the Great).

What will happen in Vikings season 6?

Following the events of season five, Bjorn is now King of Kattegat and may very well use his position to exact revenge on his mother, Lagertha, for her lies.

Meanwhile, Ivar is travelling the world, looking for his place, only to meet Oleg of Novgorod (a violent Russian prince). With all of these dangerous people having their own agendas, there will certainly be bloodshed.

The finale to part one left fans with a lot of burning questions, but arguably the biggest one has now been answered by a sneak peek clip from the second half (see below).

Is there a Vikings season 6 trailer?

Yes, a full trailer for the two-part premiere was released in July, showcasing the new characters and their different motives for plundering and conquering.

During the Vikings panel at Comic-Con@Home, a scene was shared from the second half of season six that reveals whether or not Bjorn survived his encounter with Ivar.

Watch on, but beware spoilers if you’d rather not know anything until the full episode is released:

Is season 6 the last season of Vikings?

Yes, season six of Vikings is the final chapter in the epic saga, which will reveal the ultimate fate of the show’s characters, as teased by creator Michael Hirst (via Deadline).

“The characters who we all have grown to love with all have their fates decided, whether they live or die is in the hands of the gods, but of course, I had a hand in it too,” he said.

Fortunately for fans, a spin-off series, Vikings: Valhalla, is now in the works – set 100 years after the original show, it will be available to stream on Netflix, though a release date is yet to be confirmed.

Vikings season 6, part 2 will premiere later in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.