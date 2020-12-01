What’s new on Netflix UK in December 2020 – all the shows and movies coming up
The final month of 2020 sees new period drama Bridgerton, potential Oscars contenders Mank and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and a whole lot more festive fare.
We’re reaching the end of 2020, a year in which all film and TV fans have been thanking our lucky stars for Netflix.
The streaming platform has done a lot to make this strange year more bearable, with a vast array of new content regularly added to its extensive library, and there’s one with one last batch of new films and TV shows on the way in December to round off the year in style.
We’ve already seen a lot of festive content added to the streamer in November, and there’s more where that came from as we move into advent, with all sorts of specials arriving during the month.
And away from Christmas it’s a bumper month for new films – with one or two new releases which could well be awards contenders when next year’s delayed Oscars roll round.
The highlights are Mank – David Fincher’s long-awaited new film about the creation of Orson Welles’ iconic Golden Age film Citizen Kane, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, the final performance from the late Chadwick Boseman, whose tragic passing in August came as a devastating shock.
There’s also the small matter of a new sci-fi blockbuster directed by George Clooney, The Midnight Sky, and yet another new project from the ever prolific Ryan Murphy, this time a film musical titled The Prom, adapted from the hit Broadway play of the same name.
As far as TV is concerned, the biggest new show comes in the shape of Bridgerton, a new period drama produced by Shonda Rhimes, which is set in Regency-era England and based on a series of romance novels by Julia Quinn – it looks like Netflix could have another period show to match The Crown‘s success.
Tuesday 1st December 2020
Angela’s Christmas Wish Animated film about a girl who hopes to bring her family together for Christmas – a follow up to 2017’s Angela’s Christmas
The Holiday Movies That Made Us volume 1 A special festive edition of the documentary programme telling of how classic films are made, featuring The Nightmare Before Christmas and Elf
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool Documentary film about the legendary jazz musician
Super Wings season 2 More episodes of the animated Korean show for children about a fun-loving plane and his adventures
Thomas and Friends season 23 The famous blue-tank engine and his friends return for another batch of episodes
Plus older films arriving on, or returning to, the platform:
10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)
Cats & Dogs (2001)
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo (2005)
Falling Down (1993)
Galaxy Quest (1999)
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
The Last of the Mohicans (1992)
The Prestige (2006)
Sucker Punch (2011)
The Sweeney (2012)
Taking Lives (2004)
Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
Wild Wild West (1999)
Wednesday 2nd December
Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic Stand-up special from the Icelandic comedian, touching Holywood’s take on Thor, the whims of toddlers and the popularity of Scandinavian crime drama shows
Hazel Brugger: Tropical The Swiss-American comedian tackles topics such as German bank loans, chatty gynecologists and unruly geese in this stand-up special
Fierce Polish musical film about a gifted singer who hopes to win the love of her father – the member of a judging panel at a talent show
Thursday 3rd December
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday season 1 Christmas special for the animated children’s show about a monkey with a toolbelt
Just Another Christmas Groundhog Day-style film about a man who hates Christmas and is stuck in a time-loop until he learns valuable lessons about the festive season
The Whistlers Romanian crime thriller about a police officer who is a whistleblower for the mafia.
Friday 4th December
Big Mouth season 4 The long-awaited return of the hit animated series about going through puberty
Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmass season 1 Christmas special in which George and Harold realise they must help Santa remember the true meaning of Christmas before it’s gone forever
Christmas Crossfire Film about a man who foils an attempted murder and is then forced to flee the would-be killers
Kings of Jo’Burg season 1 South African series about brothers who rule Johannesburg’s criminal underworld
Leyla Everlasting Turkish film about a resilient housewife, her husband, and their marriage therapist – who become mired in a toxic love triangle
Mank New film from acclaimed director David Fincher about Herman J. Mankiewicz, the man who wrote the script for the iconic film Citizen Kane
David Fincher’s MANK is a scathing social critique of 1930s Hollywood through the eyes of alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane. In Select Theaters November and on @netflix December 4. pic.twitter.com/eC6a4kscBA
— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 8, 2020
Rick and Morty season 4 part 2 The hit animated series returns for the second part of its fourth series
Selena: The Series part 1 Biographical drama series about the life story of Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano music and an iconic Mexican-American pop star – read more about the Selena true story
Saturday 5th December
Detention: The Series season 1 Chinese language series based on a Taiwanese adventure game of the same name, about the suffocating political situation during the White Terror period (1949-1987)
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas season 1 A Christmas special for the kids series set in Tracksville – a town where children run the train stations
Sunday 6th December
The 2nd Action film about a Secret Service agent who must save his son and the daughter of a Supreme Court justice from armed terrorists
The Front Runner (2018) 2019 film about Gary Hart, a US senator who decides to run for President, only for the paparazzi to shed light on his extramarital affair with Donna Rice
Monday 7th December
100 Days My Prince season 1 Hugely successful Korean drama about a Crown Prince who suddenly disappears only to return to the palace one hundred days later.
Ava Action thriller film starring Jessica Chastain and John Malkovich, about an assassin who becomes marked for death by her own black ops organisation
The Claus Family Dutch film about a young boy who hates Christmas until he realises his grandfather is Santa Claus
Endless Beginnings (2019) Romantic drama film starring Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, and Sebastian Stan
Room 2806: the Accusation Docuseries following the 2011 sexual assault case involving French politician Dominique Strauss-Kahn
Stage Mother Film about a Texas church choir director who inherits her late son’s drag queen club in San Francisco
Tuesday 8th December
Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday Documentary film about Brazilian rapper Emicida celebrating the richness of Black Brazilian culture
Mr Iglesias part 3 Another run of the comedy series about a good-natured high school history teacher who tries to help gifted misfits
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers season 1 Christmas special for the animated kid’s show about the children of famous monsters
Wednesday 9th December
Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love: Christmas Christmas special for the sitcom about a teenage robotics engineer who moves across the country to work for NASA and live with her uncle
The Big Show Show: Christmas The sitcom about former WWE wrestler the Big Show’s attempts to raise his three daughters with his wife in Florida gets a festive episode
How to Get Away with Murder season 6 The final series of the American crime drama
Rose Island Italian comedy film telling the true story of a tiny nation founded in 1968 off the Rimini coast, by Italian engineer Giorgio Rosa
The Surgeon’s Cut Four-part BBC documentary series following four ground-breaking surgeons from around the world
Thursday 10th December
Alice in Borderland season 1 Live-action series based on the Japanese manga about a gamer who finds himself in a strange version of Japan where he and his two best friends are forced to take part in dangerous games to survive
Friday 11th December
A Trash Truck Christmas season 1 When Santa crash-lands in the junkyard on Christmas Eve, Hank, Trash Truck and their animal friends all have a hand in rescuing the holiday for everyone
Canvas Kids animated short about a grandfather who attempts to rediscover his passion for painting after a devastating loss
El desorden que dejas season 1 Spanish-language series about a teacher who starts her job at a high school but is haunted by a suspicious death that occurred there weeks earlier
Giving Voice Documentary film about students from across the United States auditioning for a spot in the August Wilson Monologue Competition
The Mess You Leave Behind Spanish language thriller about a teacher who is haunted by a suspicious death at her new high school
The Prom Film adaptation of the Broadway musical about a group of self-obsessed theatre stars who go to a small conservative Indiana town to support a high school girl who wants to bring her girlfriend to the prom
Everyone deserves a chance to celebrate.
Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Kerry Washington, and Jo Ellen Pellman star in THE PROM, on Netflix December 11. @promnetflix pic.twitter.com/OLLniOgh2Q
— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 22, 2020
Sunday 13th December
Bumblebee (2018) Transformers prequel film about a teenager who is gifted a yellow Volkswagen Beetle, which turns out to be the battle-scarred Autobot Bumblebee
Welcome to Marwen (2018) Robert Zemeckis film starring Steve Carrell as Mark Hogancamp who is attacked by white supremacists and loses most of his memory
Monday 14th December
A California Christmas Film about a wealthy charmer who poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer to sell her family’s land
Black Water: Abyss (2020) Horror film about a fight for survival against a group of hungry crocodiles
Hilda season 2 Second series of the Canadian animated show about a fearless blue-haired girl who travels from a wilderness full of elves and giants to a bustling city packed with new friends and mysterious creatures
Tiny Pretty Things season 1 Drama series based on the novel of the same name, set in the world of an elite ballet academy
Tuesday 15th December
Song Exploder volume 2 Second batch of episodes for the series which sees music stars dig deep into their songwriting process – this time featuring Dua Lipa, Trent Reznor and The Killers
Wednesday 16th December
Anitta: Made In Honório season 1 Docuseries about mega-successful Brazilian singer Anitta
How to Ruin Christmas season 1 South African drama series following a woman who tries to make things right after completely ruining what should have been her sister’s picture-perfect Christmas wedding
The Ripper True crime docuseries about The Yorkshire Ripper including interviews with investigators, journalists, survivors and family members of Peter Sutcliffe’s victims
Friday 18th December
Home for Christmas season 2 Second run of the Norwegian festive rom-com series about a single woman looking for a boyfriend to take home for Christmas
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Film adaptation of August Wilson’s play about trailblazing blues singer Ma Rainey and her band gathering at a recording studio in Chicago in 1927 – featuring Chadwick Boseman’s final film performance
Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman star in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, a new film based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe and producer Denzel Washington. @MaRaineyFilm premieres December 18. pic.twitter.com/ErhrQAW4nU
— Netflix (@netflix) September 30, 2020
Sweet Home season 1 South Korean drama series about a loner who finds that his new apartment is disturbed by a series of strange incidents
Sunday 20th December
Mary Queen of Scots (2018) Saorise Ronan stars in this biographical costume drama about the Scottish monarch
Ocean’s 8 (2018) Following in the footsteps of brother Danny, light-fingered Debbie Ocean plans to steal the Toussaint, a $150million necklace from Vogue’s Met Gala, with the `help’ of a famous actress
Monday 21st December
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018) Drama film about a writer who joins a book club in post-war Gurnsey, uncovering some secrets in the process
Tuesday 22nd December
Shaun the Sheep season 5 More adventures for Aardman’s beloved stop-motion sheep
Wednesday 23rd December
The Midnight Sky George Clooney directs this sci-fi film about a lone scientist in the Arctic who races to contact a crew of astronauts returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe
Your Name Engraved Herein Taiwanese LGBTQ drama about two men who fall in love following the end of martial law in 1987
Friday 25th December
Bridgerton season 1 First season of the new period drama series about eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family attempting to find love in Regency-era England
Wednesday 30th December
Best Leftovers Ever! Food series about chefs who attempt to make the tastiest meals out of leftover food
Pride and Prejudice (2005) Adaptation of the iconic Jane Austen novel, starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen and Judi Dench
Se7en (1995) David Fincher’s serial killer thriller about an old-school detective and his headstrong new partner who discover a connection between two unusually horrific murders
Thursday 31st December
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) A single woman begins a new year with resolutions to find love, quit her bad habits and take a step up the career ladder
Casper (1995) Live action film starring the legendary friendly ghost in which things start to go awry when three smelly spooks and two dastardly crooks try to chase new residents away
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina part 4 Fourth and final series of the drama about the eponymous teenage witch
Shaun of the Dead (2004) Edgar Wright’s beloved comedy horror about a Zombie apocalypse in London, starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost
Step Up (2006) Dance film about an aspiring ballerina finds her life turned upside down when she encounters a troubled street-smart teenager from the wrong side of town
