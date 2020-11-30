When is The Surgeon’s Cut release date?

The Surgeon’s Cut is a new four part documentary offering a glimpse into the world of surgery by telling the personal stories of four exceptional surgeons, which will stream on Netflix.

Produced by BBC Studios’ The Science Unit for Netflix, the documentary will follow the four ground-breaking surgeons from around the world, each with a visionary approach to their craft, as they perform innovative operations and procedures, and reveal personal insights into their journey into medicine.

Executive Producer James Van der Pool, BBC Studios Production, said: “There is no greater drama than the pure intensity of pioneering surgery. From life-saving procedures on an unborn child to brain surgery on an awake patient, we’ve captured some of the most dramatic and technically demanding procedures in modern medicine. Each surgeon also shares the unique story of how they reached the top of their field, from what first sparked their passion, to the obstacles they had to overcome, be it poverty, sexism, racism – or simply where they were born.

“The series reveals a triumph of the human spirit, an endless quest for knowledge and a fierce devotion to saving human life. Bringing the combined power of Netflix and BBC Studios’ Science Unit together for the first time, The Surgeon’s Cut is a profoundly touching insight into surgery in the 21st century.”

The Surgeon’s Cut is made by BBC Studios Production. Executive producers are Andrew Cohen and James Van Der Pool. Episodes are directed by Lucy Blakstad, Stephen Cooter, James Newton and Sophie Robinson.

When is The Surgeon’s Cut released on Netflix?

What is The Surgeon’s Cut about?

Through the personal stories of these expert surgeons, the series will explore how our understanding of the human body is constantly being reinvented by new discoveries and techniques.

Specialty areas featured include fetal medicine, neurosurgery, transplant surgery and cardiology.

The Surgeon’s Cut episodes: who are the surgeons in each episode?

The series is comprised of four episodes, each dedicated to a surgeon and their specified field.

Saving Life Before Birth

Professor Kypros Nicolaides is one of the pioneers of fetal surgery and his discoveries have revolutionised the field. The Surgeon’s Cut follows Nicolaides at King’s College Hospital in London where his ground-breaking work in endoscopic laser surgery is used to treat twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, a life-threatening prenatal condition.

Sacred Brain

Neurosurgeon Dr. Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa operates on over 250 brains a year. He’s also a distinguished stem cell researcher whose career in medicine grew from humble beginnings in Mexico. The Surgeon’s Cut joins Dr. Quinones-Hinojosa at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida where he uses the operating table as an extension of the lab, striving to find a cure for brain cancer.

Living Donor

Dr. Nancy Ascher has devoted her career to organ transplants and transplant research. The first woman to ever perform a liver transplant surgery, The Surgeon’s Cut follows her at the University of California San Francisco where she continues to make strides in the field of medicine.

Heart & Soul

Dr. Devi Shetty is a renowned cardiac surgeon and founder of India’s Narayana Health, one of the largest medical centres in the world. The Surgeon’s Cut follows Dr. Shetty as he treats patients from all walks of life, prioritising low-cost, accessible health care while he and his team together perform upwards of 30 surgeries a day.

Is there a trailer for The Surgeon’s Cut on Netflix?

There is indeed a trailer. You can watch it below.

The Surgeon's Cut will air on Netflix on 9th December.