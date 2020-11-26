A separate strand of the story follows student Emma Nolan (newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman) in small-town Indiana who has been banned from her high-school prom because she wanted to go with her girlfriend Alyssa (Ariana DeBose). Despite receiving support from their high school principal, the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has overruled him in the ultra conservative town.

Dee Dee and Barry soon discovers their plight, and in a bid to boost their own profiles, enlist another couple of has-been actors – Angie (Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells) – to help them put their plan into action, but their calculated motives are soon uncovered.

Netflix has confirmed that The Prom will be in select cinemas on 4th December, before launching on the streaming platform on 11th December.

The Prom cast

The Prom cast features Meryl Streep and James Corden as the leads – former Broadway stars Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman – while Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells play fellow washed-up actors Angie and Trent. Kerry Washington plays a conservative head of the PTA.

Newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman stars as high school student Emma, and her girlfriend is played by West Side Story star Ariana DeBose. The Prom will also co-star Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place, Nico Greetham Logan Riley, Nathaniel J. Potvin and Sofia Deler.

The Prom trailer

Netflix released the official trailer on 26th November.

The Prom plot

Dee Dee Allen (Streep) and Barry Glickman (James Corden) are stage stars with an expensive new Broadway show that is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers.

Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Key), the head of the PTA (Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose) in their ultra conservative town.

When Dee Dee and Barry plan to manipulate Emma's predicament to resurrect their own public images, they hit the road with Angie (Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical and washed-up actors looking for a professional lift.

But when others see through their self-absorbed celebrity activism, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

The film is an adaptation of Chad Beguelin, Bob Martin and Matthew Sklar's award-winning, Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

The Prom will stream on Netflix from Friday 11th December.