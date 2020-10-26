What’s new on Netflix UK in November 2020 – all the shows and movies coming up

Throughout 2020, Netflix has provided many distractions from the turbulent events of the year – and November sees yet more new content added to the platform.

November is slightly lighter on new drama series than previous months, but there is the small matter of a new season of The Crown – undoubtedly the highlight of the month.

Meanwhile new series include Country Ever After, a docuseries about a country singer and his hip-hop dancer wife, Dash & Lily a romantic drama series based on a young adult book series and A Queen is Born which sees Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister present a drag queen makeover show.

It’s also (whisper it) time for the first batch of Christmas content – and Netflix certainly hasn’t gone light on festive fare this year, with the bulk of their November Originals linked in one way or another to “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”.

On the film front, there are sequels for previous festive hits The Christmas Switch and The Christmas Chronicles, with original stars Vanessa Hudgens and Kurt Russel respectively both returning.

And that’s not all – the streamer’s slate of original Christmas films includes Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, a family musical starring the titular country star, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, a musical adventure about an eccentric toymaker, and Alien Xmas an animated film about some aliens who find themselves fighting the Spirit of Christmas.

As far as festive TV shows go, subscribers can also look forward to Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, a docuseries that goes behind the scenes at a production of The Nutcracker, a reality series titled Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas, and the second series of Yule based baking show Sugar Rush Christmas.

Read on for our pick of the November list – and if you’re after October’s Netflix releases, we have that covered, too.

Sunday 1st November

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts season 2 A second outing for the animated series based on the popular doll

Can You Hear Me? season 2 The French-language comedy-drama series about three best friends in Montreal gets a second run

Dawson’s Creek All six series of the drama series, which originally aired between 1998 and 2003, are landing on Netflix

The Good Detective season 1 South Korean drama series about detectives battling against corruption in their ranks to reveal the truth

Plus older films arriving on, or returning to, the platform:

Assassination Nation (2018)

Blended (2014)

Christmas Break-In (2018)

Fatal Deceit (2019)

Human Nature (2001)

Kindred Spirits (2019)

Lineage of Lies (2019)

Music and Lyrics (2007)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

New York Minute (2004)

Police Academy (1984)

Richie Rich (1994)

So Undercover (2012)

White Boy Rick (2018)

Tuesday 3rd November

Felix Lobrecht: Hype Stand-up special from the German comedian, covering topics such as overly polite culture and weird laughter

Wednesday 4th November

Love & Anarchy season 1 Comedy series about a married consultant and a young IT technician assign who engage in a flirtatious game with unintended consequences

The End of the F***ing World season 2 The BAFTA-winning second series of the hit dark comedy-drama series arrives on Netflix

Thursday 5th November

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? Docuseries about the death of María Marta García Belsunce, one of the most controversial criminal cases of Argentina

Operation Christmas Drop Brand new festive romance film – the first from a major Hollywood studio to shoot in Guam

Paranormal season 1 Arabic thriller series following a ’60s scientist who starts to ask questions after a string of paranormal events occur

The Secret: Dare to Dream Drama film based on the 2006 self-help book The Secret by Rhonda Byrne

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run Comedy film that follows the beloved character as he and Patrick embark on a rescue mission to save SpongeBob’s pet snail Gary

Friday 6th November

Citation Nigerian thriller film based on a true story, about a young student who reports a rape attempt by a professor at her university

Country Ever After season 1 Docuseries about the life of a country singer and his hip-hop dancer wife

Sister Sister seasons 1-6 90s teen sitcom

Spider-Man: into the Spiderverse Acclaimed animated film following Miles Morales who finds himself saving the multiverse alongside various other Spider-Men

Monday 9th November

Undercover season 2 Second series of the Dutch-language thriller series about undercover agents posing as a couple to infiltrate a kingpin’s drug operation

Tuesday 10th November

Dash & Lily season 1 Romantic drama based on a young adult book series by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn

A Lion in the House Documentary series follows the lives of young people as they deal with the harsh reality of childhood cancer

Wednesday 11th November

Aunty Doona’s Big Ol’ House of Fun season 1 Six part comedy series from the titular Australian comedy troupe, who specialise in absurdist humour

The Liberator season 1 Animated series about a squad of soldiers who spearhead the Allied invasion of Italy during the Second World War

A Queen Is Born season 1 Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister present a drag queen makeover show

Friday 13th November

Girlfriends Sitcom about four close friends in LA

Jingle Jangle: a Christmas Journey Festive family musical starring Forest Whitaker as a toymaker who enlists the help of his inventive granddaughter after his ex-apprentice steals his most prized creation

A new holiday classic is born.



JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY—written and directed by David E. Talbert, starring Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Anika Noni Rose with Phylicia Rashad and Ricky Martin—flies onto Netflix on November 13. #JingleJangle pic.twitter.com/zKUKmGlaUC — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 4, 2020

The Life Ahead Italian drama film about a Holocaust survivor who takes in a 12-year-old street kid who recently robbed her

The Minions of Midas season 1 Madrid-set thriller about a millionaire publisher who received a blackmail note, based on a story by Jack London

Sunday 15th November

The Crown season 4 The fourth season of the acclaimed royal drama sees Olivia Colman return as Queen Elizabeth, covering events from 1977 to about 1990.

Sorry to Bother You Impoverished African American telemarketer Cassius Green finds himself in a bizarre universe after he discovers a magical key that leads to material glory

Monday 16th November

Life of the Party Comedy film starring Melissa McCarthy as a divorced housewife who decided to enroll at the same university as her daughter

Tuesday 17th November

We Are The Champions season 1 Docuseries exploring the stars of some of the world’s weirdest sports and competitions

Wednesday 18th November

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas season 1 Interior designer Benjamin “Mr. Christmas” Bradley works with a trusty team of “elves” to help families transform their homes for the holidays

Thursday 19th November

The Princess Switch: Switched Again Vanessa Hudgens returns for a sequel to the 2018 film – this time playing three different characters

Friday 20th November

Alien Xmas Animated film about some aliens who find themselves fighting the Spirit of Christmas

Anastasia Fantasy-adventure film based on the legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia

Holmes & Watson Critically derided comedy film starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly as the famous detective and his sidekick

Moesha US sitcom starring Brandy Norwood

Santa in Training Comedy film about two eccentric elves must train a man who hates Christmas to become the next Santa Claus

Voices of Fire season 1 Reality series exploring Pharrel Williams’s hometown in Virginia as it builds one of the world’s most inspiring gospel choirs

Sunday 22nd November

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square Festive musical film starring the iconic singer, about a woman planning to sell a small town without regard for the people who live there

In the name of Dolly, we pray 🙏



DOLLY PARTON'S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE comes to Netflix November 22 pic.twitter.com/YhvyZNAlNa — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) October 7, 2020

Mortal Engines Post-apocalyptic action-adventure film based on the 2001 novel of the same name by Philip Reeve

Tuesday 24th November

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday Animated festive film set in the same universe as the How To Train Your Dragon movies

Wednesday 25th November

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two Kurt Russell returns as Santa Claus, who has to prevent a mysterious troublemaker from stealing the Christmas star

Friday 27th November

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas The animated car gets a yuletide special

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker Docuseries that goes behind the scenes at a production of The Nutcracker

Heartbreak High seasons 1-7 The complete run of the Australian teen drama arrives on the platform

Sugar Rush Christmas season 2 The second series of the Yule based baking show

