The former High School musical actress will reprise her roles as as "Margaret, the gorgeous Duchess of Montenaro" and Stacy, a "commoner from Chicago," in a sequel to last year's spin on The Prince and the Pauper.

Last year, Duchess Margaret and Stacy swapped lives, with chaos, romance and a sprinkling of Christmas magic ensuing — but in the sequel it looks like a third lookalike (what are the chances?), Fiona, is waiting in the wings to spoil their fun (hint: she's also played by Hudgens).

A Netflix synopsis reads: "In the sequel, Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne & hits a rough patch with Kevin so it’s up to Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike — party girl Fiona — foils their plans."

Fans on social media are suitably excited about the announcement, but they've got one question... Just how many Vanessa Hudgens lookalikes are there?

Endless Vanessa Hudgens doppelgängers? There are worse dystopian worlds to live in...

The Princess Switch: Switched Again will begin production in the UK later this year and is set to air in 2020