Set just one week before Christmas, The Princess Switch sees Hudgens starring as "Margaret, the gorgeous Duchess of Montenaro" and Stacy, a "commoner from Chicago", who discover that they just so happen to look exactly like each other.

The pair both fancy a change so they decide to swap lives and, of course, chaos, mayhem, romance and magic ensue.

Now that they've finally seen the film, fans are already declaring it a Christmas movie hit.

In fact, The Princess Switch is already generating nearly as much buzz as Netflix's 2017 festive favourite, A Christmas Prince, a film that so carefully tread the line between awful and addictive that it actually landed its own sequel, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, which streams from December 2018.

Oh, and did we mention that there's a trailer for said sequel included in The Princess Switch?

Now that's what we call clever Christmas marketing.

The Princess Switch is available to stream on Netflix