Netflix's Princess Switch is already a Christmas movie hit with viewers
"You know what's better than one Vanessa Hudgens? Two Vanessa Hudgenses"
T’is the season for Netflix to release a barrage of brand new Christmas films for viewers and one of those festive treats is already making quite the impression.
When the trailer for The Princess Switch - a new The Prince and the Pauper meets The Parent Trap meets The Great British Bake Off offering starring High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens – first landed fans just couldn’t wait to clap eyes on it.
Set just one week before Christmas, The Princess Switch sees Hudgens starring as "Margaret, the gorgeous Duchess of Montenaro" and Stacy, a "commoner from Chicago", who discover that they just so happen to look exactly like each other.
The pair both fancy a change so they decide to swap lives and, of course, chaos, mayhem, romance and magic ensue.
Now that they've finally seen the film, fans are already declaring it a Christmas movie hit.
In fact, The Princess Switch is already generating nearly as much buzz as Netflix's 2017 festive favourite, A Christmas Prince, a film that so carefully tread the line between awful and addictive that it actually landed its own sequel, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, which streams from December 2018.
Oh, and did we mention that there's a trailer for said sequel included in The Princess Switch?
Now that's what we call clever Christmas marketing.
The Princess Switch is available to stream on Netflix