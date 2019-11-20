School's out for winter! If you have children or are just a big kid yourself, Christmas Break-In, one of the best Christmas movies on Netflix in 2019, might just be for you...

What’s Christmas Break-In about?

Christmas Break-In follows energetic nine-year-old Izzy, who is stranded at school on the last day before Christmas break after a blizzard hits her town. However, this is the last of her problems - after three intruders break in and hold the school's caretaker hostage, it is up to Izzy to save the day.