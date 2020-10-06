Ciri starts her Witcher training in new season 2 image

Two new images for The Witcher have been released ahead of the second series of the hit Netflix fantasy series – showing Ciri starting her training.

The first image shows Freya Allan in character as Princess Cirilla of Cintra and the second shows her appearing to pick up a sword.

Accompanying the images, a caption reads: “She gave tearful goodbyes / on a most violent night. / Now this child of surprise / is preparing to fight.”

Ciri, the Child of Surprise, faced all sorts of torment in the first series of the show, but it seems she’s more tough and determined than ever – with the new images showing her ready to fight back.

She is likely training at the Witcher castle Kaer Morhen, as is the case in the books, with the official plot synopsis reading, “Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen.”

The pictures follow the release of first-look images of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia yesterday, which showed the monster-slayer dressed in a new suit of armour whilst wielding his sword.

The Witcher is based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels of the same name and follows Geralt, Ciri and sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) at different points of time in medieval land the Continent, with their paths crossing when invaders strike.

Season 2 is filming at the moment, with production having resumed in August following a five month break forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was revealed last week that the role of Eskel has been recast for The Witcher season two, with Swiss actor Basil Eidenbenz replacing Thue Ersted Rasmussen who was forced to depart the series due to the rescheduling changes.

The Witcher season two is currently expected to land on Netflix in mid-to-late 2021, with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich promising in June that The Witcher season two will take place on one timeline.

“What that allows us to do story-wise though is to play with time in slightly different ways,” she said. “We get to do flashbacks, we get to do flash-forwards, we get to actually integrate time in a completely different way that we weren’t able to do in season one.”

Season 1 of The Witcher is available to stream on Netflix.