When is the next Outlander book released?

While fans of Starz time-travelling series Outlander have experienced many a #Droughtlander, spare a thought for fans of the original book series by Diana Gabaldon.

The latest novel was published in 2014, and readers have been waiting ever since for the next instalment: Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ninth Outlander book and when to expect its publication.

When is the ninth Outlander book published?

There’s no set publication date for the ninth Outlander book, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.

However, author Diana Gabaldon’s writing blog includes excerpts and teaser chapter titles for the book, so check it out if you’re looking for potential plot clues.

The last two books in the Outlander series had a five-year wait in-between their publication dates – and the eighth book and latest instalment, Written in My Own Heart’s Blood, was published in 2014. That should suggest that the upcoming ninth book should come out in the next year or so.

What is ‘Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone’ about?

The eighth Outlander novel, Written in My Own Heart’s Blood, sees protagonist Claire (a time-travelling 20th century nurse) forced to marry Lord John Grey for protection after her husband Jamie is presumed lost at sea – while in the meantime, events are leading up to the historic Battle of Monmouth in 1778.

The ninth book may further deal with the emotional fall-out following Jamie’s return to Claire – and his knowledge about her brief marriage to John.

The MacKenzie-Frasers also return back to the past at the end of the eight book – so we will likely see them reunited with Brianna’s parents, Claire and Jamie, against the backdrop of the ongoing American Revolutionary War.

Will the ninth book be adapted on Outlander?

Every Outlander season has been based on one of Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander books – so far Outlander (season one), Dragonfly in Amber (season two), Voyager (season three), Drums of Autumn (season four), and The Fiery Cross (season five).

Although the showrunners have yet to adapt the sixth, seventh, and eighth books, there’s no reason to suspect that Starz will stop making the popular time-travelling series.

