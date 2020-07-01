When is The Last Kingdom season five on Netflix?

The Last Kingdom has come a long way since its humble launch on BBC Two back in 2015, only growing more ambitious in scope since its transition to streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

Based on the novels by Bernard Cornwell, the series follows Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a fierce warrior born Saxon but raised among Vikings, who finds his loyalties torn at the height of war.

The fourth season debuted on Netflix in May to a positive response, packing more of the epic battles and shocking character deaths that the series has become well known for.

But what happens next? Fans are keen for a fifth season that would continue adapting Cornwell’s books, while also taking Uhtred’s personal journey in unexpected new directions.

There is certainly plenty more ground to cover, as Uhtred continues travelling early Britain with his loyal comrades, while his teenage children begin forging their own distinct paths in life.

Of course, there’s also the small matter of the eponymous Last Kingdom, also known as Northumbria, which King Edward has reluctantly allowed to remain under Dane rule – for now…

Here’s everything we know so far about a possible season five of The Last Kingdom…

Stream all eight seasons of the legendary Game of Thrones on NOW TV (sponsored ad)

When is The Last Kingdom season five coming to Netflix?

We’re still awaiting word on whether The Last Kingdom has been renewed for a fifth season on Netflix. The streaming service will come to a decision soon based on the popularity of the latest episodes, which spent several weeks in the UK’s top ten programmes list.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at our live The Last Kingdom Q&A, executive producer Nigel Marchant said: “We’re very hopeful, we’d love to do a season five. I think all of us want to tell a story and it’s always much more satisfying if you can tell a complete story throughout all the various seasons. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we really do love making it.”

We’ll update this page with new information about season five as it comes in.

Who will be in the cast of The Last Kingdom season 5?

There are no confirmed details about who would return for a fifth season, but certain members of The Last Kingdom cast seem very likely indeed.

Of course, how could you possibly make this series without Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg? Not only is his performance beloved by fans, but also the character has plenty of unfinished business to see to.

In season four, he attempted to reclaim his ancestral lands, but the mission went catastrophically wrong and cost the life of a dear friend. There’s no doubt that he will want to avenge that death, while finally taking back what is rightfully his.

Check out our article on The Last Kingdom’s real history for more information on how Uhtred’s story ties in with actual events and royal figures.

Emily Cox is also likely to reprise her role as Uhtred’s childhood friend turned nemesis Brida, who we last saw giving birth alone in the woods. She’s been a huge part of The Last Kingdom from the beginning and her life looks set to be changed forever by recent events.

Mark Rowley, Ewan Mitchell and Arnas Fedaravičius have become real fan favourites as Uhtred’s loyal allies, so here’s hoping that they stay by his side for many more adventures to come.

On the viking side, Haesten (Jeppe Beck Laursen) is still alive against all odds, while Sigtryggr (Eysteinn Sigurðarson) has partnered up with Uhtred’s daughter, Stiorra (Ruby Hartley).

In Winchester, season four left the Saxon royals in a state of turmoil, so expect to see more of Timothy Innes as King Edward, Millie Brady as Lady Aethelflaed and (possibly) Eliza Butterworth as Lady Aelswith – more on that below…

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The Last Kingdom season five plot theories

If season five were to get the green light, it would likely consist of another 10 episodes based on the next two books in the Saxons Stories series: Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer.

If that’s the case, we can expect to see more on the developing relationship between Sigtryggr and Stiorra, as well as Uhtred’s reaction to seeing his daughter grow into a fiercely independent young woman.

We may also see the long-awaited return of Uhtred’s second son, who was noticeably absent from season four, but plays a significant role in the books moving forward.

Where season four saw the Saxons and Danes broker a fragile peace, expect that to be disrupted before too long, with the introduction of yet another formidable viking warlord: Ragnall Ivarson.

That said, don’t expect The Last Kingdom to follow those novels to the letter, as the Netflix adaptation has been known to have major differences from the The Last Kingdom books.

For example, in Cornwell’s stories, Eadith becomes Uhtred’s lover, but the series has instead decided to plant a romantic subplot between herself and his charming ally, Finan. Let’s hope there’s not a love triangle on the cards!

Executive producer Nigel Marchant gave RadioTimes.com an insight into where the plot could go next: “I think we want to tell the story of these separate kingdoms coming together and how that union happens, and also does Uhtred get back to Bebbanburg? Does he get his dream? Does he find his legacy? And what’s his involvement in bringing these kingdoms together?”

One of the biggest mysteries left hanging at the end of season four is whether Aelswith survives her poisoning at the hands of the treacherous Aethelhelm.

Eliza Butterworth, who has played Aelswith since season one, spoke to RadioTimes.com about the fate of her character, saying, “It was really exciting to play her in those more sensitive sides, not only emotionally but also now physically, we really see her completely unravelling and becoming so weak. And those around her feeling complete and utter sympathy and realising that they do need her around.

“It’s quite sad to maybe see her go, so we don’t know. We don’t know…”

Is there any behind-the-scenes content?

Fans looking for a fix of The Last Kingdom while they wait for details about season five should head over to the show’s official YouTube channel, which features numerous videos with the cast and crew.

Get a glimpse into a typical day for the likes of Alexander Dreymon, Mark Rowley and Emily Cox, or get an insight into the show’s impressive fight choreography and costume design.

In addition, if you’re still reeling from the events of season four, check out RadioTimes.com‘s live Q&A with Alexander Dreymon, Eliza Butterworth and Nigel Marchant, where we discuss all the major developments.

Buy The Last Kingdom books on Amazon.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. You can also explore the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies.