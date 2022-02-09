The show is set to make another time-jump for its final season, as the trailer opens by revealing there have been "many years" of peace between Saxons and Danes.

The first trailer for The Last Kingdom season 5 has been released online, confirming the show's return date and giving us a glimpse of what the climactic chapter holds in store for Alexander Dreymon's Uhtred of Bebbanburg.

However, this tranquility is set to be disrupted by the return of Brida (Emily Cox), who is now leading a formidable army of warriors and vows revenge on Uhtred for what she views as his abandonment.

It was also revealed that The Last Kingdom season 5 will arrive on Wednesday 9th March 2022 – you can watch the trailer below:

It has previously been teased that Uhtred will suffer "immeasurable loss" in season 5 and this teaser hints at what form that could take, with a scene implying that his own son could be among the first victims of Brida's invasion.

An injured Young Uhtred (Finn Elliot) stumbles towards his father at one memorable moment, while later we hear daughter Stiorra (Ruby Hartley) tell him: "What your destiny has brought me is pain and grief."

It isn't only Danes that King Edward (Timothy Innes) has to worry about, as Aethelhelm (Adrian Schiller) remains a malicious presence in his own court, seemingly stoking the flames of rebellion in these final episodes.

"Nothing is as effective as the stench of death," he says menacingly.

Fortunately, his attempt to kill Lady Aelswith (Eliza Butterworth), the king's mother, proved unsuccessful as she returns to offer support and counsel to her son in this teaser.

It will be sorely needed as the late King Alfred's dream of a united England is closer than ever before, yet teetering on the brink of collapse amid all this chaos.

The Last Kingdom season 5 will also see Uhtred return to his ancestral land of Bebbanburg to make one last attempt at claiming it back from his treacherous cousin.

The trailer ends with Brida proclaiming "this is where the journey ends", although that isn't strictly true given that a follow-up movie titled Seven Kings Must Die is confirmed to be on the way.

The Last Kingdom season 5 is available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 9th March 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

