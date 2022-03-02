Set in the 9th and 10th century, the series chronicles how several disparate kingdoms came together to form what we now know as England, while also telling the fictional story of fierce warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon).

The Last Kingdom star Emily Cox has revealed that the vocalist behind the show's iconic theme song has a cameo appearance in the final season.

That epic saga has seen relations sour between Uhtred and Brida (Cox), who at one stage was his closest companion but is now a bitter enemy hell-bent on destroying his life.

In the opening scene of season 5, we see her gathering an army of followers in Iceland and performing a ceremony that will determine whether the time is right to attack – among the crowd is The Last Kingdom soundtrack singer Eivør.

"It was about an hour from Budapest in a huge, old quarry," recalls Cox to RadioTimes.com and other press. "Eivør, the woman who does the music for The Last Kingdom, was there. She was playing one of the important extras and she was doing her music."

She continued: "It was amazing because it was really early in the morning – something like 5am – we were really tired. But then you had these people playing drums and her [Eivør] singing in this quarry somewhere in the country of Hungary. I'd never met Eivør in person, I don't think, so actually meeting her and just chatting to her was really lovely."

In addition to lending her voice to The Last Kingdom's instantly recognisable theme song, Eivør has had a successful music career in Iceland and her birthplace, the Faroe Islands.

She has released 19 albums in total and last year won the Nordic Council Music Prize, while she is also known for working on the soundtrack to Sony's gritty 2018 video game reboot God of War.

It's only fitting that Eivør should have a cameo in The Last Kingdom before the show ends with its fifth season, given the huge creative contribution she has made since it began back in 2015.

Those desperate for more from Uhtred and co. after the upcoming episodes can look forward to Seven Kings Must Die, an original Netflix movie set to serve as an epilogue to the main story.

The Last Kingdom season 5 is available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday 9th March 2022.

