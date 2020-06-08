When is RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 on Netflix?

The world may feel like it has ground to a halt, but there’s no stopping RuPaul.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 is underway, after Jaida Essence Hall was crowned the winner of season 12 of the main show.

And now the wheels are already in motion for series 13 – pretty fantastic news, right?

Here’s everything you need to know about the next series…

Will there be a 13th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

Yes! RuPaul confirmed the good news while calling for queens to apply.

When is season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on TV?

We would usually expect Mama Ru to give us a new series at the start of the year, so there’s a while to wait yet. And that’s without any coronavirus filming delays…

Where can I watch season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

When it finally arrives, you’ll be able to watch all of the new episodes on Netflix.

Who are the queens competing in season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

We don’t know yet, but casting has now closed, so somewhere a handful of lucky queens are preparing for greatness. We’ll let you know who they are as soon as we find out.

The queens who are about to compete usually go pretty quiet on social media when they’re filming, so we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any clues…

Is there anything different about season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

We’re not sure yet. Season 12 finished with a virtual finale after the coronavirus pandemic interrupted filming, and the effects of social distancing could spill over into season 13. This could mean new challenges/a new set or simply a delay to filming.

