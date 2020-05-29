Steve Carell on politics of Space Force: “I don’t see it as a partisan show”

At first glance, Steve Carrell’s new Netflix series Space Force appears very political. Not only does a comedy based on the outer-world military division announced by Donald Trump sound like a satire, but the 10-episode first season also features characters based on real-life politicians, such as Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

However, according to Carrell himself, Space Force isn’t making a political point.

“It wasn’t the reason for us doing the show,” Carrell recently told EW when asked how the Netflix series mirrored the real-life political landscape. “I hope what people understand about the show is that it’s surprisingly patriotic.”

He added: “The object of the show is not to denigrate either party. I don’t see it as a partisan show. The depiction of the president really is more of a parallel universe than necessarily a depiction of our current president.

“There are things that are lifted from the current social and political world, but it’s done with a very light touch. It doesn’t really lean too hard either way. It’s an equal opportunity show.”

However, despite being set in a “parallel universe”, according to Carrell, himself and co-creator Greg Daniels are unsure if the show would mirror the real-life Space Force in a second run.

“If we do come back for another season, we’re thinking about plot lines and where we’d go from there. And determining whether it would take into account anything that’s happening right now,” he added.

Space Force also follows Carrell’s character, high-ranking general Mark Naird, as he’s tasked with forming the United States Space Force. Alongside Carrell, the show also stars John Malkovich (The New Pope), Ben Schwartz (Jean-Ralphio from Parks and Recreation ), Tawny Newsome (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$) and Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley).

Space Force embarks on a mission to Netflix on Friday 29th May. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.