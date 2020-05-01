How to watch Parks and Recreation quarantine special in the UK

It’s always big news when the stars of a beloved television series reunite, but its particularly special when they do so for a good cause.

The cast and creative team behind Parks and Recreation decided their unique brand of comforting optimism was sorely needed right now, bringing the show back for a unique episode both to cheer people up and raise money for charity.

The special instalment was filmed from home in aid of Feeding America, an organisation supporting food banks in the USA.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Parks and Recreation quarantine special…

How to watch the Parks and Recreation special in the UK

Unsurprisingly, Parks and Rec fans in the UK are desperate to watch the brand new episode and catch a glimpse of where their favourite characters are today.

Unfortunately, the quarantine special is yet to secure a UK broadcaster, meaning they may need to wait a little while longer before they can tune in.

In the meantime, all seven seasons of Parks and Rec are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and NOW TV. If you start binge watching now, the quarantine episode may well be available by the time you’re done…

What happens in the Parks and Recreation special?

The quarantine special takes the form of a comedic conference call between all your favourite characters from the series.

Unsurprisingly, Amy Poehler’s tirelessly thoughtful Leslie Knope is keen to check in on all of her beloved friends, to see how they’re coping in these difficult times.

What follows is an increasingly chaotic conference call that ends with a touching tribute to one of the most legendary figures in Pawnee history…

Parks and Recreation cast: Who appears in the special?

NBC

Impressively, co-creator Mike Schur has been able to reunite the main cast of Parks and Rec in its entirety, as well as looping in a few hilarious side characters.

Of course, Amy Poehler still leads the show as Leslie Knope, but she’s soon joined by her husband Ben (Adam Scott) and best friend Ann (Rashida Jones).

Their former colleagues April (Aubrey Plaza), Andy (Chris Pratt), Chris (Rob Lowe), Ron (Nick Offerman), Tom (Aziz Ansari), Donna (Retta) and Jerry (Jim O’Heir) are also back for the special.

On top of that, look out for appearances from the eccentric Jean-Ralphio (Ben Schwartz), Ron’s psychotic ex-wife Tammy (Megan Mullally), newsreader Perd Hapley (Jay Jackson) and dim-witted Sweetums heir Bobby Newport (Paul Rudd), among many other charming cameos.

