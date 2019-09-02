Accessibility Links

When is The New Pope on Sky?

Everything you need to know about Paolo Sorrentino’s follow-up to The Young Pope, starring Jude Law and John Malkovich

The New Pope

Fans of Paolo Sorrentino’s gloriously stylish series The Young Pope will be singing hallelujahs, following the news that a follow-up show, starring Jude Law and John Malkovich, is headed to our screens.

Here’s everything you need to know about The New Pope…

When is The New Pope on TV?

A co-production by Sky Atlantic, HBO and Canal+, the series air-date hasn’t yet been confirmed, but the show looks set to air later this year.

What is The New Pope about?

The New Pope is Paolo Sorrentino’s follow-up to his acclaimed series The Young Pope, and stars Jude Law as the fictional Lenny Belardo, alias Pius XIII, the first ever American pope.

The series picks up where the previous show left off, with Pius XIII in a coma and the cardinals scrambling to find a possible replacement, which they find in English aristocrat Sir John Brannox (John Malkovich) after they leave Rome to travel to his stately home in England.

However, Vatican City remains under the influence of the absent Pius XIII, who continues to haunt the cardinals so anxious to replace him.

Who stars in The New Pope?

Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts, Captain Marvel) reprises his role as the troubled young Pope, while John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich, The Perks of Being a Wallflower) joins the cast as his proposed successor, the persuasive Sir John Brannox.

While Diane Keaton will not be returning as Pius XIII’s confidante Sister Mary, the assembled cast sees some familiar faces alongside new cast members. Belgian actress Cécile de France plays the Holy See’s marketing chief Sofia, while Stefano Accorsi plays the Italian prime minister and Javier Cámara returns to play Cardinal Gutierrez.

Is there a trailer for The New Pope?

Yes, and it’s brilliantly camp, featuring Jude Law’s Pius XIII sauntering along a golden beach wearing a pair of white  speedos.

