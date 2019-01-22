Yep, that’s right – unlike most big blockbusters the latest adventure for Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander has nothing for viewers after the credits.

Although to be fair, the main story’s cliffhanger ending – which revealed Ezra Miller’s Credence to be a secret Dumbledore sibling, upending viewers’ expectations and decades of canon in an instant – is probably more than enough for anyone to get their head around without adding a funny extra Niffler scene for the die-hards to wait for.

With that said, we can’t help but hope one of the next three planned Beasts movies has a post-credits scene or two for us to enjoy. Now we’ve brought up the Niffler idea, it’s hard to let it go…

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is released in UK cinemas now

This article was originally published on 16 November 2018