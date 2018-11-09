Thursday night's world premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald took place in Paris, the home of daring style choices and haute couture — and Ezra Miller's sartorial choice was appropriately bold.

In a star-studded event attended by Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander) and Jude Law (young Albus Dumbledore), Miller, who plays Credence Barebone in the franchise, rocked up in what one fan described as a "sassy sleeping bag".

Potterheads watching the event on social media couldn't get enough of the zany outfit. "Look at Ezra Miller just casually achieving my dreams of becoming a human duvet," Clarisse Loughrey posted on Twitter.

"Ezra Miller is exactly how wrapped up I want to be this winter," Taryn Davies wrote.

The long, black padded coat by Moncler x Pierpaolo Piccioli also drew comparisons with Doctor Who's nemeses, the Daleks.

Another fan had their own theory, likening the red carpet look to a walnut whirl.

And it wasn't just fans who couldn't handle the ensemble, as cameras caught Miller's co-star Eddie Redmayne first-look reaction to the outfit.

If only we could pull off wearing our duvet all day long.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits UK cinemas on Friday 16th November

