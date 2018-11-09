Potterheads watching the event on social media couldn't get enough of the zany outfit. "Look at Ezra Miller just casually achieving my dreams of becoming a human duvet," Clarisse Loughrey posted on Twitter.

"Ezra Miller is exactly how wrapped up I want to be this winter," Taryn Davies wrote.

The long, black padded coat by Moncler x Pierpaolo Piccioli also drew comparisons with Doctor Who's nemeses, the Daleks.

Another fan had their own theory, likening the red carpet look to a walnut whirl.

And it wasn't just fans who couldn't handle the ensemble, as cameras caught Miller's co-star Eddie Redmayne first-look reaction to the outfit.

If only we could pull off wearing our duvet all day long.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits UK cinemas on Friday 16th November