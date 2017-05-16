The Young Pope aired in October last year on Sky Atlantic, and starred Law as controversial cherry Coke-drinking American Pope Pius XIII.

There's no word yet on whether Law will appear in the new series, although Sky is keen to point out that The New Pope is, like The Young Pope before it, a "limited series", suggesting the new drama will not be a sequel to The Young Pope.

The New Pope will be produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Wildside, in co-production with Mediapro.