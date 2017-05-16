Sky announces follow-up to The Young Pope with Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino
The creator of The Young Pope is teaming up with Sky Atlantic and HBO again for new limited series The New Pope
Sky and HBO have announced that they are working together with Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino on The New Pope, the follow-up to ambitious 2016 papal drama The Young Pope starring Jude Law.
However, the new series is a long way off yet, with filming beginning in late 2018 in Italy. The New Pope is written by Paolo Sorrentino and Umberto Contarello, with casting still to be announced.
The Young Pope aired in October last year on Sky Atlantic, and starred Law as controversial cherry Coke-drinking American Pope Pius XIII.
There's no word yet on whether Law will appear in the new series, although Sky is keen to point out that The New Pope is, like The Young Pope before it, a "limited series", suggesting the new drama will not be a sequel to The Young Pope.
The New Pope will be produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Wildside, in co-production with Mediapro.