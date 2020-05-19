When Space Force starring Steve Carell is coming to Netflix – cast, latest news and more

Steve Carrell is reuniting with his collaborator on The US Office for a new series about the United States’ so-called Space Force.

The brand new Netflix comedy from Greg Daniels stars Carrell as an Air Force general given the difficult job of leading the newly-founded galactic division of the US Army.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series, its origins, and its cast…

When is Space Force released on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Space Force will arrive on Netflix on Friday 29th May.

Steve Carell and The Office US creator Greg Daniels have teamed up again for Space Force (which also stars Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz and Diana Silvers, in case you needed any more reason to be excited). Landing 29 May. pic.twitter.com/XMnOuhzGBo — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 8, 2020

Is Space Force based on real-life events?

The show references the launch of an official Space Force as part of the US military by President Donald Trump, who described outer space as “the world’s new war-fighting domain”.

In reality, the Space Force is primarily focused on US interests in space such as navigation and communication satellites, rather than fighting any intergalactic battles.

Netflix’s Space Force is not based on true events, but pokes fun at whether the United States truly needs a space-based military service at this time.

What is Space Force about?

Space Force opens with Air Force general Mark R. Naird (Carrell) being put in charge of the United States Space Force, a difficult job given that no one has ever done it before.

He and his family are forced to move to a remote base in Colorado, where they collaborate with an eccentric team of scientists and astronauts with the intention of achieving space dominance – starting by putting soldiers on the moon.

Similarly to Daniels previous workplace comedies, The US Office and Parks and Recreation, a big part of Space Force will explore the personal relationships between characters.

For General Naird, that includes the strained bond he has with his wife (Friends star Lisa Kudrow) and daughter (Booksmart’s Diana Silvers).

Is there a trailer for Space Force?

Yes! First up, Netflix released an official teaser trailer on 5th May – which you can watch below…

A second, full-length trailer was released in May 2020. You can watch it here.

Who is in the cast for Space Force?

Co-creator Steve Carell (The US Office) takes the lead role of Mark R. Naird, an Air Force general hired by the White House to lead the US Army’s Space Force, with the goal of putting soldiers on the moon by 2024.

He is joined by screen icon John Malkovich (The New Pope), who will star as Dr Adrian Mallory, Head Science Advisor to Space Force and a brilliant mind, who doesn’t wish to see space transformed into yet another violent battlefield.

John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang, Tawny Newsome & Alex Sparrow have joined Steve Carell in #SpaceForce, a workplace comedy centered around the people on Earth who have been tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services: @realspaceforce pic.twitter.com/rGTo8vazB6 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) September 26, 2019

Ben Schwartz (best known for his hilarious performance as Jean-Ralphio in Parks and Recreation) will play F Tony Scarapiducci, a selfish media consultant whose cunning plans only sometimes line up with those of Mark or Space Force.

Diana Silvers (Booksmart) will star as Carell’s daughter, Erin Naird, a popular student in Washington DC who becomes an outcast when uprooted to live on a remote military base in Wild Horse, Colorado.

Friends star Lisa Kudrow plays Maggie Naird, Carrell’s wife who has always been hugely supportive of his career aspirations, but finds that Space Force might be a bridge too far.

Noah Emmerich (The Americans) and Jane Lynch (Glee) will guest star as fellow high-ranking military officers, playing Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Chief of Naval Operations respectively.

Tawny Newsome (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley) and Russian actor Alex Sparrow will also feature.

How can I listen to Inside Joke: Space Force podcast?

That’s right, there’s an official behind-the-scenes Space Force podcast, hosted by series star Jimmy O. Yang.

Beginning May 29th, there’ll be new episodes Mondays and Thursdays each week, with guests including Steve Carell, Greg Daniels, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers and more.

You can listen to Netflix’s Space Force podcast, Inside Joke: Space Force.

