Alas, the first season of Space Force didn't turn out quite as hoped, attracting a generally negative reaction from critics that may have played a part in a subsequent behind-the-scenes shake-up.

Given the astronomical popularity of The Office (US), it's no surprise that Netflix jumped at the opportunity to have a new comedy from Steve Carell and Greg Daniels on its service.

To cut costs on the pricey project, production was moved from Los Angeles to Vancouver, while the story focus has shifted away from VFX-heavy space technology to more affordable antics on the military base.

Fortunately, there's a natural story justification for that, as a mission to the moon led by General Mark Naird (Carell) ended on such disastrous terms that Space Force funding has been pulled within the show too.

The apparent minority who did enjoy the first season will be pleased to hear that almost everyone is back for this second attempt, including Oscar nominee John Malkovich and Sonic the Hedgehog himself, Ben Schwartz.

Here's everything you need to know about the Space Force cast.

Steve Carell plays General Mark Naird

Who is General Mark Naird? Naird is the military general put in charge of the United States Space Force, tasked with getting troops on the moon by 2024. As someone with no scientific background, some of his ideas are completely misguided but he's desperate for his time in the role to be successful.

The first season ended with US astronauts landing on the moon, only to find that the Chinese space programme had beaten them there. Both sides destroyed the other's living habitat, leaving the individuals in dire need of emergency rescue. To say it was disastrous is an understatement, which is why season 2 begins with Naird on trial at the Pentagon.

What else has Steve Carell been in? Carell made his name in comedy, starring in several popular films like Anchorman, Little Miss Sunshine and Despicable Me, as well as the American adaptation of The Office. Recently, he has taken on more dramatic roles in the likes of Foxcatcher, Battle of the Sexes and Beautiful Boy, earning him nominations at the Oscars and Golden Globes.

John Malkovich plays Dr Adrian Mallory

Who is Dr Adrian Mallory? Dr Mallory is the chief scientific adviser to General Naird, who doesn't want to see outer space become yet another war-torn battleground. He finds Naird's lack of scientific knowledge tiresome, but the two of them have the best interests of Space Force at heart and often learn to work through a problem together. He is particularly invested in a manned mission to Mars.

What else has John Malkovich been in? Malkovich is another big name, best known for his many film roles including Dangerous Liaisons, Con Air, Of Mice and Men, Johnny English and RED. He played a version of himself in the high-concept comedy drama Being John Malkovich, directed by Spike Jonze. More recently, he has taken roles in prestige television dramas including Billions and The New Pope.

Ben Schwartz plays Tony Scarapiducci

Who is Tony Scarapiducci? Tony acts as publicity consultant to Space Force, who is attempting to transform them into a respected institution by making contacts within the government and the press, as well as managing a social media presence. In the first season, many of the zany decisions he made went against Naird's wishes – and we doubt he has any plans to slow down now.

What else has Ben Schwartz been in? Schwartz is perhaps better known as Jean-Ralphio, his eccentric recurring role in Parks and Recreation that quickly became a fan favourite. He also provided the voice of video game icon Sonic The Hedgehog in the film adaptation earlier this year.

Jimmy O Yang plays Dr Chen Kaifang

Who is Dr Chen? Dr Chen is Dr Mallory's deputy and one of the leading scientists on his team. He is infatuated with pilot Angela Ali, but their relationship has become awkward since she returned from the moon.

What else has Jimmy O Yang been in? Yang is best known for his role on HBO comedy Silicon Valley, about a startup tech company operating out of San Francisco. In 2020, he appeared in the Blumhouse horror movie Fantasy Island, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Diana Silvers plays Erin Naird

Who is Erin Naird? Erin is General Naird's teenage daughter, who was forced to leave behind her cool life in Washington DC and move to a quiet town in remote Colorado when her father got his job at Space Force. She struggles to make friends at her new school and her relationship with her father is strained by how much time he spends working.

This absent parenting has a terrible impact, as the first season saw Erin unknowingly become associated with a Russian spy and later find herself stranded in the territory of a dangerous drug gang. Fortunately, her father ultimately rescues her and she begins season 2 with a renewed appreciation for him.

What else has Diana Silvers been in? Diana Silvers is an up and coming talent best known for her roles in Olivia Wilde's acclaimed coming-of-age film Booksmart, as well as Octavia Spencer's psychological horror Ma.

Tawny Newsome plays Angela Ali

Who is Angela Ali? Ali is a high-achieving young pilot who joins Space Force straight out of school and is keen to climb the ranks of the organisation. In season 1, she did just that, ultimately landing a place on a manned mission to the moon.

Unfortunately, it devolved into a farce when the American and Chinese astronauts destroyed each other's living habitats, facing the very real possibility of dying in space. In the end, she pulled through but now shows signs of lingering trauma as she assimilates to life on Earth.

What else has Tawny Newsome been in? Newsome is best known for her roles in real estate spoof Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ and Kevin Hart drama True Story. She also voices one of the lead characters on animated Star Trek comedy Lower Decks.

Don Lake plays Brad Gregory

Who is Brad Gregory? Brad is a one-star general who essentially acts as General Naird's assistant at Space Force. He means well and tries hard, but is often incompetent in the role.

What else has Don Lake been in? Lake has recently appeared in comedy sequel Dumb and Dumber To and satirical drama Downsizing, while he also has a recurring role on NCIS as Captain Phillip Brooks.

Noah Emmerich plays General Kick Grabaston

Who is General Kick Grabaston? Kick heads up the United States Air Force and feels that Space Force should also be under his control. As Naird's former boss, the two of them share a bitter rivalry, which exploded in the first season finale when Kick forcefully wrestled control of Space Force away from his colleague. It was his callous orders that led to the lunar disaster suffered by the American and Chinese astronauts, but he could be able to palm the blame off on Naird.

What else has Noah Emmerich been in? Emmerich recently completed a six-season run on acclaimed Cold War drama The Americans, where he plays FBI agent Stan Beeman. Previously, he appeared in sci-fi adventure flick Super 8 and iconic Jim Carrey satire The Truman Show. He is currently starring opposite Uma Thurman in Apple TV+ drama Suspicion.

Lisa Kudrow plays Maggie Naird

Who is Maggie Naird? Maggie is General Naird's wife, who has always supported his ambitious career aspirations. However, their marriage hits a huge bump shortly after they relocate to Colorado, as Maggie lands in prison for reasons that have yet to be disclosed. That said, we can assume she did something very serious as her sentence is set to span at least four decades. Fortunately, she's acclimatised quickly to her new life, even finding new love behind bars.

What else has Lisa Kudrow been in? Kudrow is best known for her role as Phoebe Buffay in the iconic American sitcom Friends. Since the series ended, she has starred in television comedies The Comeback and Web Therapy, as well as appearing in Channel 4's Feel Good opposite Mae Martin.

Dan Bakkedahl plays Secretary of Defense John Blandsmith

Who is John Blandsmith? Blandsmith is the US secretary of defence, who heads up meetings with the Chiefs of Staff of the US military, which include the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard - and now Space Force.

What else has Dan Bakkedahl been in? Bakkedahl has had recurring roles in several American sitcoms, including Community, Veep, The Goldbergs, The Mindy Project and Life in Pieces.

Diedrich Bader plays General Rongley

Who is General Rongley? Rongley is the top general of the US Army, who sits on the Chiefs of Staff meetings.

What else has Diedrich Bader been in? Bader has made numerous appearances in American film and television, recently appearing in a recurring role on Veep, the US adaptation of Armando Iannucci's The Thick of It. He's also a prolific voice actor who has bagged roles in dozens of animated projects, including iconic DC Comics hero Batman in the Harley Quinn series.

Jane Lynch plays the Chief of Naval Operations

What else has Jane Lynch been in? Jane Lynch shot to stardom in the American high school comedy Glee, where she played ruthless gym coach Sue Sylvester. Since then, she has appeared on Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Netflix animation Final Space, while her film roles include Disney's Wreck-It Ralph and its sequel.

Patrick Warburton plays Commandant of the Marine Corps

What else has Patrick Warburton been in? Warburton is known for his comedy roles in American sitcoms Rules of Engagement and Family Guy, where he provides the voice of Peter Griffin's neighbour Joe Swanson. Recently, he starred in Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events as beleaguered author Lemony Snicket.

Fred Willard plays Fred Naird (season 1)

Who is Fred Naird? Fred is General Naird's elderly and semi-lucid father, who lives in a care home back in Washington DC. He isn't troubled by his family's big move to Colorado, keeping in touch with them over the phone.

What else has Fred Willard been in? Fred Willard was a big name in American comedy, with roles in Austin Powers, Best in Show, Anchorman, Everybody Loves Raymond and Modern Family. Sadly, he passed away in May 2020 at the age of 86 from natural causes.

Space Force season is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 18th February. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.

