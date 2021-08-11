Sonic the Hedgehog 2: release date, cast, plot and trailer for the sequel

There was a time – shortly after the first trailer dropped – when it seemed the first Sonic the Hedgehog film was going to be a complete disaster.

Advertisement

Fans around the world had reacted with horror to the way the beloved character looked, and the trailer quickly became the subject of much derision and hilarity on social media.

But after a swift redesign and a few production delays, the film eventually proved to be a major hit when it arrived in cinemas in February 2021 – becoming the sixth highest-grossing film at least year’s pandemic-ravaged box office.

It’s no surprise, then, that a sequel is on the way, with Ben Schwartz once again voicing Sonic and Jim Carrey and James Marsden both set to reprise their roles from the first instalment, with Idris Elba joining them to voice fan favourite character Knuckles.

Read on for everything we know about the sequel, including when it might be released and all the plot details that have emerged so far.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 release date

As things stand, the film is slated for release on 8th April 2022 – with that date being announced on Twitter back in February.

Of course, we’ve learned from the past year that release dates are rather subject to change, but fingers crossed there won’t be any significant delays – if we hear of any, we’ll update this page accordingly.

Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Catch #SonicMovie2 in theatres in 2022. pic.twitter.com/SlVk7fakp3 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 10, 2021

Production on the sequel began in March 2021, with returning director Jeff Fowler confirming the news on Twitter, posting a snap of his director’s chair alongside the caption: “Lights, camera, hedgehog. Production on Sonic the Hedgehog 2 starts TODAY!”

And in June 2021, it was revealed that the shoot had been completed – with Fowler again posting the news to Twitter.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 plot

Specific plot details are being kept under wraps for now – but it does seem that the sequel will introduce Sonic’s loveable sidekick Tails to proceedings, as was the case in the second video game.

Tails did briefly appear in the post-credits scene at the end of the first movie, and the title font for the sequel also heavily hints at his involvement this time around – just look at the tail on the number 2!

It’s likely that the plot will follow on from the events at the end of the first film, which saw Dr. Robotnik sent through a portal to a mushroom planet, where he is now living – still in possession of Sonic’s quill.

In the post-credits scene Robotnik declares that he hopes to be “home by Christmas” – and we imagine that his journey back to Green Hills might well form part of the follow-up.

And Tails isn’t the only familiar character who will be joining for the second film – it’s been revealed that Knuckles the Echidna will also have a part to play in the sequel.

In August 2021, the synopsis for the second film was leaked by The United States Copyright Office. The synopsis doesn’t give too much away – but it does seem to confirm details that had long been suggested: that Sonic and Dr. Robotnik will face each other again, this time armed with sidekicks as they both search to find a vital emerald before the other.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 cast

The good news for fans of the first film is that the major stars are all returning, with Ben Schwartz back to voice the titular hedgehog.

Schwartz had always been open about wanting to return, and in February 2021 he teased during an interview with ComicBook.com that he’d already read the script, describing it as “awesome.”

James Marsden and Tika Sumpter are also both confirmed to be reprising their roles as Tom and Maddie Wachowski, while Jim Carrey – who was reportedly the first to suggest a sequel – will once again take on the role of big bad Dr. Robotnik.

It’s not yet been announced who will voice the toles of Tails but we do know that Adam Pally and Natasha Rothwell will also be returning as Wade Whipple and Rachel respectively.

Meanwhile, in some major casting news, it’s been announced that Idris Elba will be joining the cast, lending his voice to Knuckles – the hot-headed red Echidna who serves as the guardian of the Master Emerald. The Luther star announced the news on Twitter himself, writing “knock, knock…” alongside an image of, appropriately, Knuckles’ knuckles.

We’d also expect to see a couple more fresh faces appear in the film – we’ll let you know when further casting information is announced.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer

There’s no sign of a full trailer just yet – but we’ll post one here as soon as it becomes available. Hopefully fans won’t react with as much horror as they did to the original trailer for the first film…

In February 2021 Sony did release a very brief title announcement, which also revealed the release date for the film. Check it out below:

Advertisement

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently scheduled to be released in cinemas on April 8th 2022. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or check out our Movies hub for all the latest news and features.