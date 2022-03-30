But many months and a drastic redesign later, and the live-action adaptation of the popular Sega video-game defied expectations and became the sixth highest-grossing film of 2020 .

The first trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie was met with considerable derision when it was released back in April 2019.

Now, two years later, everyone’s favourite blue hedgehog (voiced once again by Ben Schwartz) is back for another epic adventure.

He's joined by two exciting new additions in the new sequel: his buddy Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and enemy Knuckles (Idris Elba), while Jim Carrey reprises his role as Sonic's arch-nemesis Doctor Robotnik. Read RadioTimes.com's verdict on the sequel here.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 cast: Full list of voice actors in the movie

Ben Schwartz as Sonic

Following the epic cliff-hanger at the end of the first film, Sonic finds himself up against Doctor Robotnik once again in the sequel, who has returned with a new ally – Knuckles. Sonic discovers the duo are planning to get their hands on the Master Emerald – a jewel that has the power to destroy civilizations. Teaming up with Tails, Sonic embarks on a mission to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

What else has Ben Schwartz been in? Best known for his hilarious performance as Jean-Ralphio in the American comedy TV series Parks and Recreation, Schwartz is an accomplished comedic actor. He has also previously voiced Leo in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Rutabaga Rabitowitz in BoJack Horseman.

Jim Carrey as Doctor Robotnik

Doctor Ivo Robotnik, also known as Doctor Eggman, is a mad scientist and Sonic’s longstanding arch-nemesis. Sonic defeated Robotnik at the end of the first movie, knocking the villain out into the mushroom planet to live out his days in mushroom exile. In the sequel, however, he’s back – and in search for the Master Emerald to conquer the world and exact revenge against Sonic.

What else has Jim Carrey been in? Carrey rose to fame as a cast member of the Fox sketch comedy In Living Colour in 1994, and has since had leading roles in Dumber and Dumber, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Mask. More recently, the actor starred in movies The Bad Batch, Dark Crimes and Kick-Ass 2.

Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails

Sonic’s best friend and sidekick, Tails is a flying fox who teams up with the titular character to track down the emerald and take down the sinister Doctor Eggman.

What else has Colleen O’Shaughnessey been in? This isn’t O’Shaughnessey’s first Sonic adventure: she began her voice-acting career as Miles “Tails” Prower in 2014 for both the Sonic video games and animated series.

She has also had a number of voice-acting roles in the anime world, including the English dub version of Ino Yamanaka in the Naruto franchise and Sora Takenouchi in Digimon.

Idris Elba as Knuckles

A hot-headed red Echidna who helps Robotnik escape his exile on the mushroom planet, Knuckles is another main member of the Sonic the Hedgehog cast. While the character was absent from the original film, he was first introduced in the world of Sonic via the 1994 video game Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as the guardian of the Master Emerald.

What else has Idris Elba been in? Elba is a big name in the acting industry and is probably best known for starring as the titular role in BBC One’s Luther. He is also known for playing Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

James Marsden as Tom Wachowski

Tom is the sheriff of the small town of Green Hills who strikes up a friendship with Sonic. The pair team up to battle Robotnik.

What else has James Marsden been in? Marsden has previously starred in the musical Hairspray as TV presenter, Corny Collins. He has also had roles in Enchanted, 27 Dresses and the Notebook.

Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski

Tika Sumpter, James Marsden, and Sonic (Ben Schwartz) in Sonic the Hedgehog

Maddie is a veterinarian who helps battle Robotnik alongside her husband Tom and Sonic.

What else has Tika Sumpter been in? The actress has also played Michelle Robinson in the biographical drama, Southside with You, which chronicled Barack and Michelle Obama’s love story.

Natasha Rothwell as Rachel

Natasha Rothwell and Shemar Moore in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Paramount Pictures

Who is Rachel? Rachel is Maddie’s older sister, who reluctantly agrees to let Maddie and Tom take care of Sonic at her home in the movie.

Who is Natasha Rothwell? Rothwell is also known for her role as Ms. Albright in Love, Simon.

Shemar Moore as Randall

Who is Randall? Moore plays Rachel’s fiancé in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

What else has Shemar Moore been in? Moore is best known for his role as Derek Morgan on the long-running crime drama Criminal Minds.

Adam Pally as Wade Whipple

Who is Wade? Wade is the sheriff’s deputy in the small town of Green Hills.

What else has Adam Pally been in? Alongside the Sonic films, the actor is best known for Iron Man 3, Band Aid and Dirty Grandpa.

Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone

Who is Agent Stone? Agent Stone is a government agent who acts as Doctor Robotnik’s personal assistant.

What else has Lee Majdoub been in? The actor is best known for his role in the Sonic the Hedgehog films, but he has previously appeared in a small role on The CW series The 100.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is released in cinemas on 1st April 2022. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or check out our Movies hub for all the latest news and features.

