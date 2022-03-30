How to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – is it streaming?
The blue speedster is back for another big-screen outing.
Two years after he burst onto cinema screens for his big-screen debut, Sonic the Hedgehog has returned for another outing.
This time around he's accompanied by a couple of other popular characters from the video games, with Idris Elba joining the voice cast as superstrong echidna Knuckles and Colleen O'Shaughnessey reprising her role as flying fox Tails – who she's voiced in the games since 2014.
And once again, Jim Carrey returns as the big bad Doctor Robotnik, as he tries his best to get his hands on the all-powerful Master Crystal before Sonic can put a stop to him.
If you fancy watching the film, you might be wondering if it's possible to do so from the comfort of your own home – read on for everything you need to know.
How to watch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 online
As with the first entry in the series, the film is initially being released exclusively in cinemas – and as such it is not currently possible to watch it online.
However, there are loads of chances to watch it on the big screen, with the film playing in hundreds of cinemas around the country following the release on Friday 1st April.
And the good news is that it looks like the film will be available to stream eventually, with it expected to be added to US streaming service Paramount Plus around 45 days after its theatrical debut.
Of course, this means UK fans will have to wait a little while longer – but Paramount Plus is set to launch on these shores at an as-yet-unspecified date later in 2022, available at no extra cost to Sky Cinema and NOW subscribers.
And it's also possible it could make its way onto Netflix at some point, as is the case for the first film in the franchise – we'll keep you updated on any news on the front here.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 digital release date
In addition to arriving on Paramount Plus, the film can also be expected to arrive on all the usual Premium Video on Demand services – such as iTunes and Prime Video – a little while after the theatrical window.
This will allow users to access the film at a premium fee, either for rental or purchase. It's not yet clear when this digital release date will be, but it's likely to be at least a couple of months after the cinema debut.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Blu-Ray and DVD release
The film will also be getting a physical media release in the future – although we're still awaiting confirmation on dates.
We'd imagine that DVD and Blu-Ray copies will become available at some point this summer – possibly June or July – but when we get more concrete information we'll post that here.
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently scheduled to be released in cinemas on 1st April 2022. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or check out our Movies hub for all the latest news and features.
