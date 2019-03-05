Here's everything you need to know about Feel Good...

When will Feel Good be on Channel 4 and Netflix?

The comedy-drama begins on E4 on Wednesday 18th March 2020, with all six episodes available immediately on All 4.

Outside of the UK, Feel Good will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 19th March.

What is Feel Good about?

Written by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson, Feel Good is a six episode comedy drama about a woman recovering from addiction while trying to sustain a new and intense romance.

The story will explore the nature of gender and sexuality in today's modern world, while also looking at how love can become an unhealthy addiction in its own right.

Mae's complicated relationships are at the heart of the series, not only between her and George, but also her parents and people she meets at her Narcotics Anonymous group.

Is there a review for Feel Good?

RadioTimes.com writer David Craig said: "While Feel Good’s central romance won’t go down as one of the most memorable on the television landscape, there is value to be found in the show’s core ideals. It poses some thought-provoking questions while remaining accessible enough to binge in an evening or two – and that’s the sort of TV that’s sorely needed right now."

Who is in the cast of Feel Good?

Comedian Mae Martin takes the lead role as a version of herself, having drawn on many of her real-life experiences to co-write this series too.

Martin previously struggled with substance addiction, but has since undergone rehabilitation and now uses this experience for material in her act.

Charlotte Ritchie (Fresh Meat) will play George, Mae's new girlfriend who is a positive addition to her life as well as the cause of some anxiety.

Ritchie said: "It is a total dream to be involved in a show like this. It is so thoughtfully written and full of beautiful details but also makes me laugh so much. I feel so very grateful to be part of it."

Charlotte Ritchie in the BBC's Death in Paradise

Friends star Lisa Kudrow will also appear in the series as Linda, Mae's mother who finds ways to influence her daughter's life despite living thousands of miles away in Canada.

Kudrow added: "I'm thrilled to be playing Linda but I first fell in love with Mae and the scripts she and Joe wrote. It's sweet and very funny and awkward and well observed."

Rounding out the cast are Sophie Thompson (Coronation Street) as another recovering addict who is a confidant for Mae, Phil Burgers (The Characters) as Mae and George's eccentric housemate, and Adrian Lukis (Toast of London) as Mae's father.

Is there a trailer for Feel Good?