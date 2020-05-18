When is The Umbrella Academy season two released on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

After the success of the first season last year, Netflix has finally confirmed the release date for The Umbrella Academy season two – and fans don’t have too long to wait.

The series, based on the comic books by Gerard Way, follows the antics of the “children” of Sir Reginald Hargreeves, all of whom possess unique powers.

In season one, the Hargreeves children were reunited following the death of their foster father and tasked with trying to navigate the impending apocalypse.

But the fractured relationships and ingrained wounds proved difficult to overcome.

It ended on a cliffhanger, leading to bubbling excitement for the next season which is now fast-approaching.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Umbrella Academy season two including, of course, spoilers for season one. You’ve been warned.

When is The Umbrella Academy season two released on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed season two will land on July 31st.

Showrunner Steve Blackman previously revealed it would take the team around 18 months to make the next season, which means it’s now arriving bang on time.

Way, who penned the comic books has previously revealed he plans to keep the series from overtaking the books, as Game of Thrones did towards the end.

“The goal for us is to stay ahead of the show, and since we’re on series three [of the comics], we are now ahead of the show,” he said.

“So that’s a good thing. The idea with the comic is to go right from series three, take a three-to-four-month break, then go right into series four. That is kind of our schedule to keep us on track. So there is story there and it’s all planned out.”

The first two volumes of The Umbrella Academy were published back to back in 2008, before there was a 10-year break while Way focused on other projects.

Is there a trailer for The Umbrella Academy season 2?

As of yet, we don’t have a trailer for the second season.

Netflix also has yet to share any official first look images but there was a fun teaser video shared alongside the release date announcement.

The clip showed the actors who play the Hargreeves children dancing around their own homes to the soundtrack of Tiffany’s I Think We’re Alone Now during lockdown.

They appeared somewhat bored with isolation, each adding some of their character quirks to the quirky announcement video.

Check out the video below.

Who’s in the cast of the second season of The Umbrella Academy?

Since season one ended with a dramatic cliffhanger after The Umbrella Academy were forced to turn on one of their own, Vanya (Ellen Page) to stop her in her mission to try and destroy the world with her apocalyptic fire, it’s good to hear all the main cast are returning for round two.

The first season concluded after Vanya destroyed the moon, causing havoc on Earth and leading the rest of the Academy to jump back in time (with the help of Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) in order to put a stop to the apocalypse earlier in the timeline, when they were still children.

Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman and Robert Sheehan have also signed on for season two, leading us to assume the young versions of the Academy won’t be sticking around for too long.

Gallagher will be reprising his role as the time-travelling Number Five.

On what it was like to film his scenes with his “love interest” shop mannequin Dolores in season one, he told RadioTimes.com: “You have to go to a place of a man trapped alone in a world with a mannequin and no one else for 45 years. The mannequin they got is very lifelike and it seems like she is looking right at you. People have really taken to Dolores.”

As well as the returning cast members, there are a number of new faces joining the Netflix series for season two.

New cast members include Yusuf Gatewood, Ritu Arya and Marin Ireland – with each playing an intriguing new character.

Gatewood, who played the Horseman Famine in Amazon’s Good Omens and has also appeared in The Originals, will play Raymond. A born leader, Raymond is described as a man “with the smarts, gravitas, and the confidence to never have to prove it to anyone. He is warm, dedicated and has the innate ability to disarm you with a look.”

Arya (who has starred in Channel 4’s Humans, The Good Karma Hospital and upcoming movie Last Christmas) will play Lila, described as “a chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires.”

And finally, Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete, Hell or High Water) is set to play a woman called Sissy, “a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom who married young for all the wrong reasons.”

What will happen in The Umbrella Academy season two?

Netflix is being very tight-lipped about what will happen in The Umbrella Academy season two, with Gallagher telling RadioTimes.com that plot details are “top-secret information and Netflix would have to kill me if I said anything”.

He added: “Will it be mind blowing? Yes, it will be way better than season one. Our showrunner Steve is the best writer and has the best writing staff. It will be epic. I can’t wait to film all of it.”

If Blackman follows the comic book series exactly, the second series will see the surviving members of the Academy, stuck in the past, attempt to change the course of history and prevent the end of the world by assassinating John F Kennedy (who, as it turns out, was not assassinated in the world that Number 5, Spaceboy and co inhabit).

Way has already given Blackman an 18-page document that spells out the narrative of the comic book.

But Way adds he has a “mutual respect” for Blackman should he feel the need to make changes to the screenplay.

“It’s cool because Steve is super respectful of the source material and asks me questions and sometimes, he’ll ask me to help solve problems. Then, at the same time, he’s going, and because there’s a mutual respect, he’s going and making changes and I’m supporting those changes,” Way said. “I want him to feel free to tell the story he wants.”

“The goal is not to diverge. Not everything translates from the graphic novel page to the screen, but there’s a legion of fans and I want to bring in a whole new legion of fans who’ve never read the graphic novel, so the goal is not to just go off in our own direction,” Blackman said. “I like Gerard and Gabriel’s ideas so much, the goal is keep on trucking behind them, beside them.

“Things will deviate, but the goal is to try to be true to the source material.”

The Umbrella Academy season one is available to stream on Netflix now. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.