When is Stranger Things season 4 released on Netflix? What’s going to happen?

Stranger Things season three ended on a huge cliffhanger, and while the coronavirus pandemic may have paused production, that hasn’t prevented fans across the globe from speculating day and night as to what might happen next in the Netflix sci-fi story set in Hawkins, Indiana (and now Russia, it seems).

We’ve collated many of the biggest questions (and attempted to answer them), from when will there be a new season of Stranger Things, to who will likely be in the cast… and most importantly, what might happen next to the main characters?

Read on for everything you need to know about Stranger Things season four…

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Stranger Things series 1-3*

Will there be a Stranger Things season 4 on Netflix?

There’ll definitely be a Stranger Things season 4 – but when it will air is another matter entirely, as even the crown jewel in Netflix’s roster has ground to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix previously announced back in September 2019 that the show has been renewed for a fourth season.

Later, it was announced on Valentine’s Day 2020 that production on season four was officially underway.

“Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American. From Russia with love,” wrote the Duffer Brothers, also posting a teaser trailer (below) which confirms the fan theory that David Harbour’s Chief Hopper had survived his apparent death in season three.

However, in March 2020 Netflix confirmed it was cancelling filming in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s unclear at this stage how it will affect Stranger Things season four’s release date.

Executive producer and director Shawn Levy described the moment he broke the news of the hiatus to the cast and crew as “bittersweet”, according to Variety.

Not to worry, though, as the show is likely to continue for longer than its originally planned four season-run. Producer Shawn Levy later said that enthusiasm from Netflix and its child stars may well have convinced them to go on for one more season after that, too.

“The truth is we’re definitely going four seasons and there’s very much the possibility of a fifth,” Levy said. “Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely.”

With Stranger Things being one of the hottest properties that Netflix has in its Originals arsenal and the streaming wars starting to hot up with the entrance of Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max and NBC into the on demand market, it feels like they would be looking for reasons to hang onto the show for as long as possible – and keep hold of the army of fans that comes with it.

Speaking on Lorraine in February 2020, star Noah Schnapp (aka Will Byers) said that he was “sure” there would be another series after the fourth.

“I don’t know if I can say, but from what I think… because they haven’t really told me anything,” he said. “I don’t know what I can’t say either. I’m sure there will be another one after that. I can’t imagine this is the last… I feel like we’d know if this was. I don’t want it to end!”

When is Stranger Things season 4 released on Netflix?

This may be a tough pill to swallow, but going by the pattern from seasons one, two and three, it could be late 2020, or early 2021 before we see Stranger Things season four released on Netflix in the UK and across the globe. And that was before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the film industry.

So it’s likely to be a long wait until we find out what’s going to happen next in the sci-fi show.

In the finale of Stranger Things 3, there was a reference to the Byers and the Wheelers spending Christmas together, and the previous two seasons have revolved around holidays (Halloween and Independence Day in the USA), so perhaps December 2020 is our best hope if that is the direction they take – and if the ongoing situation allows it.

Is Hopper alive? Who is “The American”?

At the end of season three, David Harbour’s Chief Hopper was apparently killed after Joyce destroyed the key to the Upside Down, but the post titles scene referencing “The American” in a Russian jail kept hope alive for fans.

On 14th February 2020 and after much speculation, Netflix released a trailer for season four of Stranger Things that confirmed Chief Hopper was alive, and in a prison camp in Russia.

Netflix revealed: “He is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything….”

How long he’s been there and what’s been going on is yet to be revealed. But for now the mystery of whether Hopper is dead or alive appears to have been solved.

Furthermore, in May 2020 video footage surfaced of Harbour teasing a bit more about what was coming for the character in season four, hinting that his Hopper’s past will be explored in greater depth and that a huge secret will come to light – apparently one for which some clues have already been laid out.

In the footage, which originated from Liverpool Comic-Con in early March, Harbour said, “There are these three things that we’ve established in the season that if we don’t pay off, it means that they’re bad writers. And the Duffer brothers are very good writers.

“I know specifically that in season four we will give you a big, huge reveal about Hopper’s backstory.”

He added: “I’m so excited about revealing this aspect of the character. It’s one of the things that I’ve known since the first frame of the first shot, and we haven’t expressed it yet. And finally, we’re gonna express it in a big way.

“It’s my favourite thing about him that you guys don’t know about him yet, but it has to do with these backstories of New York, Vietnam, and Dad. And I’m really excited for you guys to know more about that, and it relates, of course, to things he’s doing with Eleven and Joyce and things like that.”

Well, as if we weren’t excited enough for season 4 already…

Stranger Things season 4 cast

There were a few casualties in the last episode of season three. Billy (Dacre Montgomery) is certainly dead (or as certain we can be that anyone is dead in Stranger Things), and is unlikely to return for a fourth run, unless as part of a cameo, à la Sean Astin’s Bob – or if they do a flashback of some sort?

We should expect to see most of the main cast back for season four, including Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven, Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, Winona Ryder’s Joyce, Noah Schnapp’s Will, Caleb Mclaughlin’s Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo’s Dustin, Natalia Dyer’s Nancy, Charlie Heaton’s Jonathan, Maya Hawke’s Robin and Joe Keery’s Steve.

Variety also reported that Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas’s sister Erica (of “you can’t spell America without Erica” fame), has been promoted to series regular for season four.

And in March 2020, it was confirmed that Fleabag star Brett Gelman had also been upped to series regular. The actor plays eccentric private investigator Murray Bauman, who helped get justice for Barb in series two and acted as a Russian translator in series three (RIP Alexei).

There has been no official casting news yet, but we can safely assume there will probably be new cast members and guests announced in due course for season four – including a notable Game of Thrones star who cropped up in the teaser trailer at the 0.28 second mark…

Tom Wlaschiha, who played ‘Faceless Man’ Jaqen H’ghar in HBO’s series Game of Thrones, appears set to play a mysterious Russian soldier.

What will happen in Stranger Things season 4?

From what Chief Hopper is doing now, to how exactly the Russians detained a Demogorgon, Stranger Things three left a lot of questions unanswered. Eleven questions, to be exact, which we go into more detail here.

But as well as tying up loose ends, a fourth run could open up new possibilities for the show: for instance, to accommodate the show’s quickly-ageing young cast, could Stranger Things four be set several years after season three?

In February 2020, TVLine‘s Michael Ausiello reported that season four could consist of 9 episodes, one more than initially planned. He also said that a “fan-favourite character may have his/her origin story told in one (or more) of those nine episodes.”

There’s no news as to who that could be -although the comments made by David Harbour above strongly hint to it being him – but there are also plenty of other possibilities.

We don’t know much about newcomer Robin’s background, so she could be a good bet. Or perhaps we’ll find out how former journalist turned private investigator Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) became the bunker-living, vodka-drinking and Russian-speaking sleuth he is today. This seems especially likely now that Gelman has been upped to series regular.

There’s also the strong likelihood that the story will move beyond one town, with co-showrunner Matt Duffer recently telling EW that the fourth season could see plotlines moving “into areas outside of Hawkins”. According to Deadline, Netflix has moved filming from Atlanta to New Mexico, which suggests a change of setting might be on the cards.

Ross Duffer added about a fourth run: “It’s going to feel very different than this season.

“But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”

So we could see more of Russia perhaps in season four, and the kids of Hawkins on the road in other areas of America and the world. And of course, as time goes by, they will get older, so the writers will need to explain what’s happened in the intervening years before throwing us all back into what is sure to be another mystery of epic proportions.

What’s more, apparently the upcoming series is set to be the scariest so far – according to Keery, who plays Steve Harrington. The actor told Total Film, “I think that this year — and I know I say this every single year — but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark.”

Is there a Stranger Things season 4 trailer?

Other than the Valentine’s Day teaser, a full-length trailer is yet to land. However, Netflix did release a table read video with footage of the cast.

It doesn’t give anything away plot-wise, but it’s nice to see the cast having fun while the rest of us eagerly await news from the upside down.

Stranger Things season 4 has been delayed, but seasons 1-3 is now available on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.