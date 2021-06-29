Stranger Things star gives update on “really dark” season 4

An official release date for Stranger Things‘ highly anticipated fourth series has yet to be revealed but that hasn’t stopped its cast from teasing what’s to come for Hawkins’ current (and former) residents.

Advertisement

Actress Sadie Sink, who plays Max Mayfield in the Netflix hit series, is the latest cast member to hint at what we can expect. Speaking to the PA news agency, she said season four would be “definitely a really, really dark season”.

Considering previous seasons included a ‘doctor’ who experiments on children, two inter-dimensional monsters with super creepy designs, and a secret Russian base under a mall, that’s certainly saying something.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“Each season the production scale gets bigger and bigger and the stakes are really, really high this year, as they are always,” Sink added. “But there’s something about this season, it’s really intense.”

As if excitement wasn’t already at an all time high.

Though filming has yet to officially wrap on the fourth series, a brand new Stranger Things season four trailer was released last month to tide us over until it finally lands on Netflix, and we can already get a glimpse of what Sink means.

It appears as though Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), Eleven’s father figure before Hopper stepped in, isn’t dead. But he’s also probably not alive, exactly. We last saw him being mauled to death by the Demogorgon in season one, but as, Modine himself told NME: “The show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, have said that unless you see a body, the character’s not dead. And obviously we never saw Doctor Brenner’s body.”

Advertisement

Stranger Things seasons 1-3 are available on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out the best series on Netflix or the best movies on Netflix. You can plan your viewing with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Sci-fi and Fantasy hub.