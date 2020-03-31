BritBox announces a brand new slate of Channel 4 content

Streamer BritBox has announced a number of beloved Channel 4 programmes will be arriving on the ad-free service next month.

The lineup of shows includes classic comedies like The Inbetweeners, Peep Show and Father Ted, as well as a number of dramatic offerings including The Accident, Misfits and Deadwater Fell.

Over a thousand hours of Channel 4 content will be added to BritBox in the next three years as part of a deal between Channel 4, BBC and ITV.

This includes brand new shows, which will begin appearing on the streaming service one month after the final episode airs on terrestrial television.

In addition, a Film4 curated service featuring classic British movies will also join the BritBox lineup later this year.

Here’s a full list of the complete Channel 4 box sets landing on BritBox in April…

The Inbetweeners

Peep Show

Spaced

Friday Night Dinner

This Way Up

Father Ted

Crashing

Chewing Gum

Brass Eye

Back

No Offence

The Accident

Married at First Sight

The Virtues

Toast of London

Black Books

Raised by Wolves

Nathan Barley

Year of the Rabbit

My Mad Fat Diary

Ackley Bridge

Smack the Pony

Stath Lets Flats

GameFace

Misfits

Deadwater Fell

Kiri

BritBox is available for £5.99 per month