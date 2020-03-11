Here's what we know so far...

When is Friday Night Dinner series 6 on TV?

CONFIRMED: Friday Night Dinner will return to Channel 4 on Friday 27th March. It will air weekly after that.

Who is in Friday Night Dinner series 6?

The main cast comprised of Tamsin Greig (Jackie), Paul Ritter (Martin), Simon Bird (Adam), Tom Rosenthal (Jonny) and Mark Heap (Jim) are all reprising their roles for the new series. Tracy-Ann Oberman and Rosalind Knight will also be returning in their respective roles of Aunty Val and Horrible Grandma.

On 21st February 2020, the BBC reported that Frances Cuka, who played grandma Nelly Buller, had passed away aged 83.

What is it going to be about?

The sixth series of Friday Night Dinner will reunite the entire Goodman family along with neighbour Jim for more zany mishaps.

Some of the announced storylines include: Martin buys a rundown old caravan and starts living in it, Jackie panics as both her sons get girlfriends or 'females' as they are referred to, Aunty Val takes up sexting, all the while Jonny and Adam continue finding new ways to drive each other crazy.

Kenton Allen, Executive Producer, said: "Friday Night Dinner has grown into a phenomenal hit for all involved and the huge demand for new episodes is rather humbling. We look forward to launching series six, alongside a fabulous range of merchandise which we’re currently developing to launch alongside the next season. Wilson Dog Biscuits anyone?"

Will it be the final series?

Despite the huge success of the series, star Simon Bird has hinted that this is likely to be the last - saying that the cast were "ready to say goodbye" to the sitcom.

However there is no official word yet - so fans can still keep their fingers crossed for one more run.