Star Trek Picard season 2 – when is it coming to TV?

Sir Patrick Stewart’s return to the world of Star Trek may have concluded its first season, but never fear – Jean-Luc Picard is still lined up for more adventures in an already-confirmed season two.

“The energy and excitement around the premiere of Star Trek: Picard has reached a magnitude greater than all of us at CBS All Access could have hoped for,” CBS All Access’ Julie McNamara said in a phone conference confirming the series’ early renewal.

Check out everything we know about Picard season two so far below. Engage!

When is Picard series 2 coming to CBS and Amazon Prime?

Currently unknown, though the series’ early renewal – which apparently came before the first episode had even aired – would suggest that the gears are in motion for a relatively quick turnaround, possibly for a 2021 airdate.

However, the ongoing disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic (which has shut down almost all TV production worldwide) could mean we’re in for a longer wait depending on how long CBS have to hold off before they can film.

Who will be in the cast for Picard season two?

Picard himself – aka Sir Patrick Stewart – is a lock having said he was contracted for at least “three years”, and it seems likely that supporting cast members Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Santiago Cabrera (Chris Rios), Isa Briones (Soji Asha), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati) and Evan Evagora (Elnor) will be back alongside him.

It’s less clear whether other Star Trek mainstays like Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis or Jeri Ryan (all of whom had guest roles in Picard season one) will also continue to appear, though it seems likely more of Stewart’s castmates from The Next Generation will find their way into the series somehow.

In fact, Whoopi Goldberg – who played Guinan in the 1980s/90s series – has already been asked to return by Stewart himself, who invited her live on US TV show The View.

.@SirPatStew officially invites @WhoopiGoldberg to join season two of #StarTrekPicard: “It was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/mxOtyJxF63 — The View (@TheView) January 22, 2020

“I’m here with a formal invitation, it’s for you Whoopi,” he said. “Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all of his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season.”

So who knows? There could be all sorts of familiar faces when season two eventually beams down to us.

What will happen in Picard season two?

While we don’t want to give away any spoilers from the series one finale, it does largely wrap up most of the synthetic human/Romulan spy storyline, which could suggest that season two will explore other corners of the galaxy as Picard tries to bring Starfleet back to its better self.

Alternatively, it could be that Picard’s writers will choose to delve deeper into Romulan culture after introducing new elements of it in season one, or follow Seven of Nine’s (Jeri Ryan) continued struggles to move on from her Borg past.

For our part, we hope we’ll get to see more of what Picard’s old Enterprise crew have been up to, examples of which were the highlight of season one.

The writers themselves aren’t giving anything away.

“We just finished charting a journey for season one, and we are setting off to chart a journey for season two,” Executive producer Akiva Goldsman told RadioTimes.com, adding that there weren’t many concrete ideas in place yet.

