20 best true crime documentaries available now on Netflix

The rise of true crime has been unprecedented, and as we all rush to find the latest Making A Murderer, sometimes we can miss some genuinely fascinating pieces of television.

Advertisement

Thankfully, we’ve compiled a handy list of true crime documentaries you have to catch on Netflix which everyone will be talking about.

Scroll down for our top picks.

Don’t F*** With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer

Netflix

Perhaps one of the most mind-boggling and bizarre documentary series on this list, Don’t F*** With Cats sees some internet vigilantes tirelessly track down Luka Magnotta who posted videos of animal abuse. But when it turns to human murder, can they really be ahead of the police? Watch now.

Casting JonBenet

Flipping what a docu-series is, Casting JonBenet centres around little girls who are auditioning for the role of a fictional film about the murdered child beauty queen. The obsession around the case becomes apparent as the disturbing case is brought to life. Watch now. Watch now.

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?

Run DMC DJ Jam Master Jay was mysteriously murdered for reasons we still don’t know today. His family and friends are still desperate to know why he died all these years on. Watch now.

Dirty Money

This six-part Netflix Original looks at scams, corruptions and dodgy dealings inside the world of business. It’s truly eye opening and another batch of episodes are on their way. Watch now.

Amanda Knox

The murder of Meredith Kercher caught international headlines as Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito were at the top of the suspect list. Here, we hear from Knox herself about what happened in 2007 and the subsequent years of trying to prove her innocence. Watch now.

Catch up on the story with Waiting To Be Head: A Memoir for Amanda Knox’s story in her own words too.

Evil Genius

In 2003, a robbery went disastrously wrong, when a pizza delivery man was forced to rob a bank while he had a bomb around his neck. This four-part docu-series attempts to try and trace the complex timeline in this complicated case. Watch now.

Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

We all know how dark and twisted the life of Ted Bundy was, but for the first time ever, we get to hear his discussions with a psychologist and hear from the man himself why he did what he did in the 1970s. Watch now.

Want to know more? Read the book before or after watching the series, Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes

Abducted in Plain Sight

Jan Broberg was kidnapped twice by a friend of the family and their neighbour, Robert Berchtold, in the 1970s. The series looks at the complex case and wonders why exactly she was kidnapped twice by the same man and how he brainwashed her and her family. It’ll leave you wondering how on earth it happened – it has to be seen to be believed. Watch now.

The Confession Killer

This five-part series makes for a baffling watch. Henry Lee Lucas confessed to killing more than 600 people and could recount the grisly details of all of them. But journalists soon wondered if he actually did kill them all – what do you think? Watch now.

Making a Murderer

The true crime doc which started it all, Making A Murderer looked at the life of Steven Avery, a man who was wrongly convicted of one crime, only to find himself wrapped up in another, more serious. The case is nowhere near being resolved so don’t be surprised if a third series comes fairly soon. Watch now.

I Am A Killer

The 10-part British series looks at 10 convicted criminals who are all sentenced to death for murder. We get to hear from them about their case and how they’re feeling as they sit on death row. Watch now.

Surviving R. Kelly

The six-part documentary looks at the women who have accused R. Kelly of sexual abuse. Each woman gets to tell her story from start to finish, as viewers get to make up their minds as to what really went on throughout his life in the limelight. Watch now.

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

It was the case that gripped the world, and the documentary about the disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine also got people talking. The eight-part series brought to life new evidence that rocked the world and focused on every aspect of the complex and heartbreaking case. Watch now.

The Staircase

The Staircase covers the life of Michael Peterson, a man who was suspected of murdering his wife. The series was originally released in 2004 but all these years on, the complex story is still not over. Google The Owl Theory after it’s over too… Watch now.

The Alcàsser Murders

The Alcàsser Murders is a three-part series that looks at the 1992 murders of three young girls in Spain. Throughout the Netflix Original, we discover the tragic events of one night when the women in question disappear on their way to a nightclub. The mystery is still unresolved to this day. Watch now.

Strong Island

Strong Island looks at the murder of William Ford Jr, an African American teacher who was killed by a 19-year-old white man in 1992. This emotional documentary looks at the racial inequality which surrounded the case and is told by William’s brother, Yance Ford. Watch now.

Wormwood

Wormwood examines the death of scientist Frank Oslon. He was thought to be a victim of a top-secret drug experiment, MK Ultra. This is one for the theorists as there’s web upon web upon web to dissect. Watch now.

The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez

Perhaps one of the most gruelling watches on our list, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez explores the case of the eponymous 8-year-old who died after being tortured and abused by his own mother and her boyfriend. Watch now.

The Keepers

When Sister Cathy Cesnick was murdered in 1969, all eyes were on who did it, and why. Her former students thought there was a lot more to the case than first met the eye, including a history of sexual abuse. But what actually happened? Watch now.

Advertisement

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez

Aaron Hernandez went from an NFL star to a convicted killer, and this documentary looks at how he went down the wrong path. The gripping three-part series delves right into his past to see what happened to lead to the murder of his fiancée’s sister’s boyfriend. Watch now.