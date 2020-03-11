Last series we saw the show delve deep into some of the most controversial scandals, including HSBC's money laundering for the Sinaloa Cartel, Hezbollah.

It's now returning with six new episodes of scandal, corruption and financial malfeasance showing how banking scandals, real estate schemes, toxic plastics and other factors put citizens in danger.

So when is it on? And what will season two be about?

Here's everything you need to know...

When is Dirty Money on?

All six episodes from season two will be available to stream on Netflix from 11th March.

As well as this, viewers can catch up on the first series on the streaming site.

What is season two about?

Season two is set to be even more explosive than the first series.

It will take a look inside Jared Kushner’s real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal and Malaysia’s 1MDB corruption case.

Will there be celebrity interviews?

As it's a documentary series, there are a lot of cases that involve various real life personalities.

So fans can expect to see many high-profile stars on the show, either through interviews or pre-recorded videos.

Some of the people who were featured in the first series include, Donald Trump, Jonathan Braun, Alberto Ayala, Russell Simmons, Hilary Clinton, Stuart Johnson, Martin Shkreli, and many others.

Is there a trailer?

There is indeed - and it shows some seriously jaw-dropping scenes on cases of exploitation and corruption around the world.

You can watch below.

What happened in season one?

Season one explored some of the most controversial scandals — from the Volkswagen emissions scandal and Valeant Pharmaceuticals scandal to the HSBC money laundering for the Sinaloa Cartel, Hezbollah and others.

Dirty Money season 2 is now available to watch on Netflix