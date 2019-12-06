Accessibility Links

  Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed

The Crown, Stranger Things, Black Mirror and GLOW all return, along with some exciting new series

Screen Shot 2019-09-06 at 14.21.44

Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.

After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all back this year, alongside reliable big-hitters like Fuller House and You.

Plus, we’ve got some exciting new series to look forward to, including hotly anticipated Henry Cavill fantasy drama The Witcher.

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

Find out about the key shows still to come Netflix in 2019 below.

November

1st November

Atypical season 3 The comedy drama about an autistic teenager returns

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan The Fab Five head to Asia for a four-part special

8th November

Green Eggs and Ham Animated Dr Seuss series

17th November

The Crown season 3 A whole new cast, a whole new era, but we expect the same quality from Peter Morgan’s majestic royal drama as we march towards the 1970s.

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown series 3 (Netflix)

22nd November

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings An anthology series based on the country legend’s songs, featuring new and classic music

December

5th December

V Wars Vampires-meet-zombies horror series based on a comic series, starring blood-sucking veteran Ian Somerhalder as a doctor trying to stop a vampire epidemic

6th December

Fuller House Fifth season of the popular US sitcom

20th December

The Witcher Long-awaited fantasy series starring Superman actor Henry Cavill, an adaption of Andrzej Sapkowski’s bestselling stories

24th December

Lost in Space The family sci-fi series based on the classic 1960s show returns for a second run

26th December

You Second season of Netflix’s psychological thriller, based on the eponymous novel by Caroline Kepnes

