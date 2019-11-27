When is Virgin River released on Netflix? What is it about? Who is in the cast?

For anyone looking for a cosy contemporary romance during these cold winter nights, this new Netflix original will have you covered. Escape to the stunning alpine town of Virgin River, where new friends, flirtations and surprises await.

When is Virgin River on Netflix?

The series will be available to stream on Netflix on 6th December 2019.

What is Virgin River about?

LA nurse practitioner Marilyn Monroe ups sticks and moves to remote California town Virgin River, attempting to start afresh and leave painful memories behind. But small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected, and with the help of her new neighbours she must learn to heal herself before she can make Virgin River her true home.

Expect romance, heartbreak and picturesque mountainous views in this affectionate adaptation from Netflix.

Who is in the cast for Virgin River?

Alexandra Breckenridge, best known for This Is US and The Walking Dead, plays troubled nurse Melinda Monroe, with Martin Henderson (Grey’s Anatomy) as neighbour and potential love interest Jack Sheridan. The West Wing’s Tim Matheson and Smallville’s Annette O’Toole also star.

Is Virgin River based on a book?

Yes – since 2007 there have been 21(!) Virgin River books published in this anthology series by author Robyn Carr, meaning the tv show will have plenty of source material to work with. Each book focuses on the love lives of different Virgin River residents each time, with the first book covered in this Netflix series.

Is there a trailer for Virgin River?