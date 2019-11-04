And when Ezekiel is asked about his cough by Siddiq (Avi Nash), he reveals a tragic piece of news – he’s suffering with thyroid cancer.

Showing Siddiq a large lump on his neck, he admits that he has known about the cancer for a month, adding that the tumour has grown since then.

He says, “Siddiq, I know what it is. Growing up, my grandfather went through it and my father. The pain, coughing, swelling – I watched them fight it and win.

More like this

“Did you know thyroid cancer has a 98% survival rate? Different times. Times of sorcery and witchcraft. Chemo, iodine radiation therapy, thyroidectomy. Now – now we both know what it means."

Ezekiel has proved a fan favourite on the show since he was introduced in season seven, and so if this is to be the end of the road for the character he's likely to be much-missed by viewers.

But it’s worth noting that Ezekiel has actually outlived his counterpart from the Walking Dead comics – so perhaps he was already living on borrowed time!

Over the course of the show’s run, more than 30 characters have been killed off, including almost all of the original cast.

Advertisement

The Walking Dead airs Mondays at 9pm on FOX in the UK