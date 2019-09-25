Although Tom Welling and Erica Durance – who played Superman and Lois Lane in Smallville – are already signed onto the project, Rosenbaum said he didn’t have enough information about the series to commit.

“Their offer: No Script. No idea what I’m doing. No idea when I’m shooting. Basically no money,” he wrote (in a very tiny font). “And the real kick in the ass ‘We have to know now.’ My simple answer was ‘Pass.’ I think you can understand why.”

However, although Rosenbaum won’t appear in the seven-part series, it doesn’t mean that Lex Luthor will be missing altogether. Jon Cryer, who plays Luthor on Supergirl, is still scheduled to appear on the show, alongside core characters from Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and the new Batwoman series with Ruby Rose.

Advertisement

The CW has confirmed Crisis on Infinite Earths will air this autumn in the USA, with the show to be aired in the UK at a later unconfirmed date.