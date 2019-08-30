Where to watch and stream Happy Valley – is the BBC crime drama on Netflix?

BAFTA-winning BBC crime drama Happy Valley is a complex, suspenseful and thrilling series about a West Yorkshire policewoman whose job suddenly takes on personal significance when her daughter’s rapist is released from jail. Written by Sally Wainwright and anchored by a brilliant performance by Sarah Lancashire, the series quickly became a word-of-mouth hit. Here’s everything you need to know to watch online.

Where can I watch Happy Valley?

Happy Valley series one and two are available to stream on Netflix, iTunes and Amazon Prime. You can also purchase series one and two as a DVD or Blu-ray box set.

What is Happy Valley about?

In series one, police sergeant Catherine Cawood is still grieving the suicide of her daughter, Becky, which happened eight years earlier. She is also raising Becky’s son, Ryan, the product of Becky’s rape at the hands of a man named Tommy Lee Royce, who has recently been released from prison. Tasked with investigating a kidnapping gone very, very wrong, Catherine soon discovers Royce is involved and is determined to bring him to justice.

Series two finds Catherine investigating —and implicated in— a serial killer case. Meanwhile, as Catherine struggles to prove her innocence, her grandson Ryan has sparked a new, dangerous friendship.

Where is Happy Valley set?

Happy Valley is set in the Calder Valley in West Yorkshire. Local documentarian Jez Lewis said the police call it Happy Valley because of drug problems in the area.

Who is in the Happy Valley cast?

Sarah Lancashire (Last Tango in Halifax, Lark Rise to Candleford) plays Sergeant Catherine Cawood. She was nominated for a BAFTA for series one and won for series two. The Guardian declared the prolific actress’ performance in Happy Valley to be her best.

Catherine’s sister, Clare, is played by Downton Abbey’s Siobhan Finneran.

James Norton (Grantchester) stars as villain Tommy Lee Royce.

Irish actress Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders) plays kidnapping victim Ann Gallagher in the first series.

Newcomer Rhys Connah (The Messenger) stars as Claire’s grandson Ryan Cawood and is set to play a more important role in series three.

Where is Happy Valley filmed?

Happy Valley was filmed on-location across Calderdale. Locations included Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge, Halifax, Heptonstall, Luddenden, Elland, Boothtown, Gretland, Meltham, Brighouse and others.

The show also filmed in Huddersfield, Bradford and Leicestershire.

What channel is Happy Valley on?

Happy Valley originally aired on BBC One.

How many series of Happy Valley are there?

Two series have aired, with a planned third series when Rhys Connah the actor playing Catherine’s grandson, Ryan, is a bit older.

How long after it aired was Happy Valley released on Netflix?

Series one first aired on the BBC in the spring of 2014 and wasn’t released on Netflix until summer 2016. Series two aired in February 2016 and was released on Netflix in September 2017.

