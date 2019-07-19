When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK released? Start date, guest judges and contestants

Gentlemen, start your engines, and may the best UK queen win: RuPaul’s Drag Race is set to shantay onto British screens in 2019, with ten home-grown acts fighting to be crowned our next drag superstar.

But who exactly will be competing in the first UK series in herstory? When is the competition on TV? And who will judge the drag queen extravaganza? Tuck into all the need-to-know info below…

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

Although we don’t have an exact air date just yet, the BBC have said eight episodes of Drag Race UK will air Autumn 2019.

How can I watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

You can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer. At the moment, the BBC say the show will only be available to watch online.

Who are the contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK? How many will there be?

The first series of Drag Race UK will see ten queens competing against each other.

The official cast hasn’t yet been announced, but here are some that may be on the show…

Divina De Campo

Divina is a classical singing queen you might recognise from BBC1’s All Together Now, in which she appeared as one of the show’s 100 judges. She also auditioned on The Voice UK.

Baga Chipz

A former star of London Live reality series Drag Queens of London, Chipz bases her act on strong working-class women that appeared on Coronation Street in the 1970s. Of course.

Cheryl Hole

Cheryl – an act who describes herself as “The Gemma Collins of drag” – currently tours in a Girls Aloud drag parody group called Gals Aloud.

Cheryl also appeared on BBC breakfast in 2018 to discuss the rise of drag.

The Vivienne

Winner of Tru TV’s competition to become the UK’s official ambassador to Drag Race, Vivienne made a very brief appearance in the eighth series of the main US series.

Blu Hydrangea

A Belfast-based queen with a strong Instagram following, Blu could slay the competition with her makeup skills.

Who are the judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

RuPaul Charles

Mother of the modern drag contest RuPaul Charles will be the show’s head judge. He’s taken this role across 11 seasons of the US version.

RuPaul’s first dose of fame came in 1989 where he appeared as an extra in the video for Love Shack by The B-52’s. He became better known after releasing the dance album Supermodel of the World in 1993.

RuPaul then developed a career as a drag model before landing a talk show, The RuPaul Show, on VH1 in 1996. RuPaul has also appeared in The Brady Bunch Movie, Saturday Night Live and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.

In 2008 he hosted the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race in the US.

Michelle Visage

A friend of RuPaul since the 1980s, Visage first found fame with R&B group Seduction – enjoying a hit with Two Make It Right – before landing a track on the Bodyguard soundtrack.

In 2015 she competed in the UK’s version of Celebrity Big Brother, finishing in 5th place. And in 2018, Visage appeared on The X Factor as a guest judge at Simon Cowell’s house.

Graham Norton and Alan Carr

The two chat show hosts will be the rotating resident judges on the show. Both of them, however, will appear as judges for the competition’s final episode.

While Norton has already appeared on Drag Race – featuring as a guest judge on the US’s RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season two – Alan Carr has interviewed RuPaul on his chat show Alan Carr: Chatty Man.

Who are the guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK?

So far, the BBC has announced the following stars will join the panel for an episode each:

