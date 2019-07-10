On appearing on Drag Race UK, Garfield said: “The creativity is always totally outside the box and it’s one of the many reasons I watch and love this show - when someone does something I wouldn’t have thought of myself.”

And Coel added about the show: “I love that you have to dare, you have to dare and you have to drop all of your societal norms and restraints that you’ve been taught and you have to dare to embody something higher.”

Speaking previously about the new series, RuPaul said, “I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens.” (We’ll let you work out that acronym for yourself).

Coel and Garfield join a celebrity guest judge line-up that includes Game of Thrones’ Masie Williams, Spice Girls' Geri Horner and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK will air on BBC iPlayer this Autumn