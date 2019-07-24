Curtis, who is currently enjoying a summer romance with Maura, said working with AJ was an easy “yes”.

“I jump at the chance of working with my brother anytime anything together comes up,” he said in a statement. “So doing that and being asked to be part of something so iconic was a yes from me!”

Strictly Come Dancing: AJ Pritchard (Getty, FT)

Curtis, who was signed up ahead of his Love Island stint, and AJ will also be joined by Brit and Grammy-award-winning MNEK who will help the UK’s most fabulous queens with their vocal skills.

More like this

Debuting this autumn, the UK edition of the much-loved American series, will see a bunch of drag artists compete in a series of challenges under the watchful eyes of host and head judge Ru Paul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

Curtis, AJ and MNEK will join a slew of high-profile names lending their expertise to the UK spin-off including The Greatest Dancer’s Cheryl, legendary supermodel Twiggy and the Oscar-nominated Andrew Garfield.

Other names include Spice Girl Geri Horner, aka Ginger Spice, Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams, Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall and Chewing Gum creator Michaela Coel.

Advertisement

Ru Paul's Drag Race UK will air on BBC3 this autumn