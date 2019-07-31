While the ITV host and the reigning queen of Strictly Come Dancing sadly won’t be required to serve up their best celebrity impressions, Kelly and Dooley will be asked a series of "fill-in-the-blank" style questions by host RuPaul. The competing queens will then earn a point every time they match the stars' answers.

But there’s a slight catch here: the points don’t matter, as the queens are judged on their comedy and impressions alone.

“I had the most incredible time,” Dooley said. “They were magic all of them. So impressive. It was brilliant.”

And Kelly added: “It was hilarious! I had such good fun. I am in awe of every single one of the queens.”

Although we don’t yet know which celebrity impersonations the yet-to-be-revealed contestants will attempt, we’re already hoping for at least one Nessa from Gavin and Stacey, alongside a Gemma Collins, Dot Cotton and Kim Woodburn – preferably one willing to shout “ADULTERER!” at random intervals.

As fans of the US version will know, the Snatch Game has delivered some of Drag Race’s best moments throughout its her-story, from Aquaria’s crying-for-help Melania Trump to Bianca Del Rio’s flawless Judge Judy. And it’s also delivered some delightfully cringe-inducing caricatures (looking at you, Brooke Lynn Hytes). Either way: it's TV gold.

Kelly and Dooley are the latest famous faces ru-vealed to be appearing on the show, with the likes of singer Cheryl, legendary supermodel Twiggy and the Oscar-nominated Andrew Garfield also set to feature.

Other stars include Spice Girl Geri Horner, aka Ginger Spice, Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams, Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall and Chewing Gum creator Michaela Coel.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will air on BBC iPlayer this Autumn