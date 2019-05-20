The news was announced on the official BBC3 Twitter page.

Williams will be joining Ru and regular judge Michelle Visage on the panel, alongside newcomers Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

Speaking about her guest judging role, Williams explained, “What I love the most about drag is the story of the drag queen behind the facade. I think that so much of drag comes from a place of real pain and seeing how that transforms into a character is so interesting to me. I love that about art and about drag.”

Details of the hotly-anticipated UK spin-off of the US franchise are sparse, with Carr revealing that judges are forbidden from revealing any spoilers.

“I can’t tell you jack sh*t. I’m really struggling,” he told the Metro. “All I can say is, ‘You will not be disappointed.’ That’s all I can say.”

The American version of RuPaul’s Drag Race is now on its 11th series, and has had a glittering cast of celebrity guest stars including Khloe Kardashian, Neil Patrick Harris and Paula Abdul.

Alongside Williams, it has previously been rumoured that The Greatest Dancer dance captain Cheryl and former Spice Girl Geri Horner have also been lined-up as guest judges.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be available on the BBC iPlayer soon