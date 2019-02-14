Each week a special celebrity will also join the panel. Both Carr and Norton will also be judges for the show's grand finale.

Norton is already a big fan of the Drag Race, and in 2016 appeared on the US’s RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars season two as a guest judge.

“Becoming part of the drag race family makes me ridiculously happy!” he said. “I can’t wait to see what the UK drag queens bring to the party, but they better weeeeerk!!!”

Carr previously interviewed RuPaul on his chat show Alan Carr: Chatty Man.

“Wow! To be sat next to Michelle Visage and Mama Ru as a guest judge on possibly one of my all-time favourite shows ever is a dream come true,” he said about the UK show. “I can’t wait to see what the UK Queens have got in store: it’s going to be sickening!”

However, sounds like they shouldn’t get too comfortable. "I was both shocked and delighted when Graham and Alan told me they’d be wearing tucking panties when sitting at the judges' table,” RuPaul joked. “I told them it was not necessary, but they insisted. Now that’s what I call dedication!"

Speaking previously about the new series, RuPaul said, “I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens.” (We’ll let you work out that acronym for yourself)

Since it launched in 2009, RuPaul’s Drag Race has exploded in popularity and has been nominated for an astounding 23 Emmy Awards.

In other words, the BBC could have a huge hit on their hands if the UK competition lives up to its American counterpart.

Graham, Alan: good luck. And don't f*** it up!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will air in eight parts on BBC3 in 2019