Cheryl gets mixed reaction from fans as she returns to X Factor stage
The former judge performed her new single Love Made Me Do It during the ITV contest's results show
Cheryl has returned to the X Factor, three years since her last stint as a judge on the ITV talent contest.
Performing her new single Love Made Me Do It, Cheryl was back on stage for a high octane performance with a brigade of dancers, 18 months after giving birth to her son Bear with One Direction star Liam Payne, former bandmate of current X Factor judge Louis Tomlinson.
And it would be an understatement to say fans were excited for her performance...
Some were impressed by what they saw, but others were skeptical of the ratio between autotune and live vocals in her performance...
And an odd moment when she licked the tattoo on her hand as part of her routine:
But it was Cheryl's post-performance chat that got people talking, telling host Dermot O'Leary that her favourite acts were Dalton Harris ("killing it for me"), Misunderstood who went home last week and, er, "Alicia".
Nimble Dermot was quick to figure out she meant remaining group Acacia and Aaliyah – but Cheryl's slip-up didn't go unnoticed by fans...
The X Factor returns for its live semi-finals next Saturday 24th November