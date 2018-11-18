And it would be an understatement to say fans were excited for her performance...

Some were impressed by what they saw, but others were skeptical of the ratio between autotune and live vocals in her performance...

And an odd moment when she licked the tattoo on her hand as part of her routine:

But it was Cheryl's post-performance chat that got people talking, telling host Dermot O'Leary that her favourite acts were Dalton Harris ("killing it for me"), Misunderstood who went home last week and, er, "Alicia".

Nimble Dermot was quick to figure out she meant remaining group Acacia and Aaliyah – but Cheryl's slip-up didn't go unnoticed by fans...

The X Factor returns for its live semi-finals next Saturday 24th November