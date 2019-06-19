Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed

Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.

After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Black Mirror are all expected to return this year, alongside reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.

Plus, we’ve got some exciting new shows to look forward to, including the revival of cancelled show Lucifer and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.

Find out about everything coming to Netflix in 2019 below.

5th June

Black Mirror season 5 The choose-your-own-adventure Bandersnatch has been enthralling – and depressing – viewers since its release late last year, but there is still a whole new season of Black Mirror to come. Do you dare continue? It’s your choice; completely up to you…

7th June

Designated Survivor season 3 Dropped by ABC, saved by Netflix, season three returns with Kiefer Sutherland.

Tales of the City Ozark’s Laura Linney and Umbrella Academy star Ellen Page lead this new limited series inspired by the books of Armistead Maupin.

The Chef Show Director Jon Favreau joins chef Roy Choi for a new culinary show with some of the biggest names in entertainment and food.

14th June

Jessica Jones season 3 The third and final season of Marvel’s dark series starring Krysten Ritter sees the titular superhero team up with an old friend to combat a psychopathic villain

Awake: The Million Dollar Game Comedy game show which sees sleep-deprived contestants stumble through challenges to win a cash prize

21st June

Dark season 2 Netflix’s mind and time-bending German sci-fi returns, on a very significant date…

Girls Incarcerated: season 2 A teenage Orange is the New Black, centred around a juvenile detention centre

28th June

Exhibit A True crime series examining how innocent people have been convicted with dubious forensic tools

July

4th July 2019

Stranger Things 3 After an extended break, we’re more than ready for a return to Hawkins, Indiana. Season two wrapped things up in a neat little bow, but the Mind Flayer hovering above the high school in the Upside Down was rather ominous. We reckon there’s more supernatural mischief afoot – let’s hope they give poor Will a rest this time out.

19th July

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) The breakout Spanish crime drama returns for a third season

26th July

Orange is the New Black season 7 The seventh and final season will, along with Stranger Things, headline a big month for Netflix’s original hits in July.

August

9th August

Glow season 3 The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling head to Las Vegas for their third outing

30th August

The Dark Crystal: Age of Innocence Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham-Carter and Alicia Vikander are just some of the big screen stars set to voice characters in this animated fantasy epic, which is based on Jim Henson’s cult 1982 film of the same name

September

20th September

Disenchantment Matt Groening’s animated fantasy comedy is back for ten brand new episodes.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie Zach Galafianakis’ internet talk show is getting its own feature film

TBC

Top Boy Netflix has re-booted the Channel 4 contemporary drama starring Ashley Walters. Coming this Autumn

27th September

The Politician Dark comedy and satire from American Crime Story and Feud writer Ryan Murphy. Ben Platt stars as a wealthy student desperate to fulfil his political ambitions.

Fuller House season five (TBC) The final season of the Full House spin-off is set to be released “this Fall”

Green Eggs and Ham The animated series based on the beloved book by Dr Seuss is set to be released this autumn

October

October TBC

Rhythm & Flow (Chance and Cardi) A hip-hop focused musical talent competition, featuring an impressive line-up of rap stars as judges: Chance the Rapper, TI and Cardi B

