Netflix May 2019 new releases: the best movies and TV shows coming this month

This month, Netflix flexes its muscles by bringing cult series Lucifer back – following its cancellation by Fox in 2018 – for ten new episodes. And there’s plenty more where that came from…

Advertisement

There’s exciting new TV series including Dead To Me, a dark comedy featuring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate, What/If, a mysterious thriller fronted by Renee Zelwegger and When They See Us, a major limited series from Academy Award-nominated director Ava DuVernay.

Then, there’s the original films, which are coming in hard and fast as the months roll on. There’s a couple of romcoms, like the Randall Park and Ali Wong-led Always Be My Maybe, and Parks and Recreation alum Amy Poehler’s directorial debut, Wine Country.

And what would a month of Netflix content be without a bonkers documentary. In May it’s Killer Ratings, a film about Wallace Souza, a Brazilian TV host who ordered killings to boost viewing figures of his true crime show, Nightcrawler-style. We’re already intrigued…

Find out about all the best releases on Netflix in May below.

Wednesday 1st May

Knock Down The House Acclaimed documentary following four women – including 29-year-old congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – as they mount grassroots political campaigns in the USA

Friends with Benefits Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake star in this romcom, whose title tells you everything you need to know. Not to be confused with No Strings Attached, essentially the same movie, released in the same year (2011), fronted by Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman

Friday 3rd May

Dead to Me: season 1 Dark comedy revolving around two grieving widows (played by Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini) who get wrapped up in some nefarious activities

Tuca and Bertie: season 1 Odd couple-style animated comedy from BoJack Horseman animator Lisa Hanawalt, centred around a toucan (Tiffany Haddish) and a songbird (Ali Wong)

Flinch: season 1 Comedy game show based in the remote countryside in Ireland, in which contestants are challenged not to flinch

The Last Summer teen drama following a group of high school students during their last summer before heading off to university

All My Family Documentary about a US immigrant facing the dilemma of introducing his same-sex partner to his traditional parents and relatives in China

Sunday 5th May

The Girl With All The Gifts Dystopian sci-fi about a teacher who goes on a journey with a young student with mystical powers

Wednesday 8th May

Lucifer: season 4 Netflix save the comedy-drama from the axe, with Tom Ellis as the extremely handsome devil hanging out in modern day Los Angeles

Thursday 9th May

Tiny House Nation Reality series about a trend in the US housing market which sees buyers opting to downsize their property – sometimes to no larger than 300 square feet – in order to save money.

Friday 10th May

Wine Country Amy Poehler’s directorial debut sees her gather fellow Saturday Night Live alumni Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer together for a 50th birthday celebration in Napa Valley

Easy: season 3 the comedy anthology series based in Chicago returns for another round of episodes

Jailbirds: season 1 a drama set in a women’s prison in Sacramento. Could this be the new Orange is the New Black?

The Society New YA drama about a group of teenagers who are suddenly transported to a facsimile of their home town – only without any parents.

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share The latest in a series of in-depth stories about music’s impact on society

Sunday 12th May

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: volume 3 the comedian returns with his perspective on current global events and pop culture

Tuesday 14th May

Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate Goldie Hawn and Lily Tomlin host a special celebrating the classic American sketch comedy show

Wednesday 15th May

RBG documentary centred around US Supreme Court stalwart Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Thursday 16th May

Good Sam A New York-based TV reporter sets out to discover the identity of a “Good Samaritan” who is leaving random wads of cash on doorsteps

The Boat That Rocked Richard Curtis’ comedy about a band of pirate radio DJs who took Britain by storm in the 1960s

Step Up Channing Tatum leads this mid-00s romance about dance worlds colliding

Friday 17th May

1994: Limited Series Investigative doc telling the story of a critical year in Mexican history

See You Yesterday Two Brooklyn teenagers build makeshift time machines to save their brother from being wrongfully killed by a police officer

Nailed It! The reality baking show for people who can’t really bake is back

Tuesday 21st May

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal The Curb Your Enthusiasm star launches her first Netflix comedy special

Wednesday 22nd May

A Tale of Two Kitchens Film following the progress of restaurants in Mexico City and San Francisco

Friday 24th May

What/If: season 1 Renée Zelwegger stars in this neo-noir thriller about a pair of newlyweds who get take a mysterious woman up on an offer that may cause them some trouble down the line…

She’s Gotta Have It: season 2 Spike Lee’s comedy returns for a second helping, as Nola (DeWanda Wise) attempts to remain true to her creative ideals in the wake of newfound success

The Perfection Allison Williams of Girls and Get Out fame leads another buzzed-about horror about a musical prodigy who seeks out the new star pupil of her former school, and the encounter sends the two “down a sinister path”

After Maria Short film tracking the lives of families from Puerto Rico who are currently living in FEMA hotels around New York City following the catastrophic hurricane in 2017

Rim of the World New action adventure flick from McG (Charlie’s Angels), which sees four misfits band together to save the world during an alien invasion

Tuesday 27th May

Historical Roasts A series of roasts featuring modern day comedians playing historical figures

Friday 31st May

When They See Us Ava DuVernay’s hard-hitting drama about five teenagers who were wrongfully convicted of a rape in 1990

Always Be My Maybe Two old friends (Ali Wong and Randall Park) reconnect after 15 years, with romance in mind

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 2 The late night king sits down with Kanye West, Ellen DeGeneres, Melinda Gates, Tiffany Haddish and Lewis Hamilton

Advertisement

Killer Ratings Documentary about a Brazilian TV host-turned-murderer