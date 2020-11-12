When is Ant-Man 3 released? Latest news on the Marvel sequel

While the previous two Ant-Man films have quite fittingly been smaller scale chapters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that could very well change with the third instalment.

With the recent casting of Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors in a villainous role, speculation has exploded that he could be playing one of the most formidable characters from the Marvel comic books.

Nothing has been confirmed just yet so take this with a pinch of salt, but a prominent theory suggests he could portray time-hopping baddie Kang The Conquerer, who has frequently posed a threat to the entire Avengers team.

Given that Majors is very much a rising star, its quite possible that Marvel Studios would award him such a big role, while the involvement of Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness suggests more sci-fi concepts could be at play.

So what could this mean for other upcoming Marvel movies? Here’s everything we know so far.

When is Ant-Man 3 going to be in cinemas?

There’s no official Ant-Man 3 release date on Marvel’s Phase Four line-up, which means that we’re unlikely to see the film until late 2022 at the very earliest.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Michael Douglas told Collider that the movie was due to start filming in January 2021, but there’s a chance these plans may have changed following the global health crisis.

That said, Disney do currently have 7th October 2022 reserved for an “untitled Marvel project”, which could work for Ant-Man 3 if it sticks to this original timeframe.

Who is in the cast of Ant-Man 3?

Mary Mathis for The Washington Post

The upcoming sequel has cast Lovecraft Country and Da 5 Bloods star Jonathan Majors as a significant MCU villain.

The third instalment, which will see Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprise their roles as Ant-Man and the Wasp, hasn’t given much away about Majors’ role, but Deadline believe he’s likely to play Kang the Conqueror.

The site also claims that, while he’s set to be one of the major villains in the third Ant-Man movie, there could also be a “twist” that allows the character to feature in future MCU films too.

Director Peyton Reed, who helmed the first two Ant-Man films, will be back to finish off the trilogy.

Outside of that, no cast details have yet been revealed, but it seems a safe bet that regulars Michael Douglas and Michael Peña will also reprise their roles as mentor Hank Pym and hapless sidekick Luis.

Having said that, Michael Peña recently revealed to ComingSoon that he hasn’t been asked back for a third instalment yet, even though he “thinks it would be great” to do it.

“I think they’re a year away from filming, I think it would be great if I could do a third one,” he said. “But you never know, especially with all the stuff that happened in Endgame.

“Right now, Marvel’s in a situation where they can crush some expectations, they’re gonna have to crush some expectations of other characters, not just mine, so hopefully I make the cut.”

Based on how Ant-Man and the Wasp ended, Laurence Fishburne could also return as Pym’s former associate Bill Foster, as well as Hannah John-Kamen as misunderstood baddie Ghost.

Another character to keep an eye on is Scott’s daughter, Cassie, who was reintroduced as a teenager in Avengers: Endgame after surviving the snap at the end of Infinity War.

Now played by Emaa Fuhrmann, the character is now at an appropriate age to take on her own superhero identity, having served on the Young Avengers as size-manipulating crimefighter Stature in the comic books.

What is Ant-Man 3 going to be about?

In typical Marvel fashion, plot details are being kept very secret for Ant-Man 3, but there are plenty of potential stories that the trilogy closer could explore.

The last time we saw Ant-Man and the Wasp, they were working together to help save the universe in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, so expect this film to pick up with their relationship stronger than ever.

Thanks to the Endgame time jump, Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie is now in her teens, which has left many fans wondering if her own super hero alter ego, Stature, could soon be introduced.

If so, we could see Scott and Hope team up to train Cassie on how to use her powers effectively, although this could be a tad too similar to what we saw in the first Ant-Man film.

The mid-credits scene in Ant-Man and the Wasp saw Scott harvesting energy from the quantum realm to help his “new Ghost friend,” suggesting that Hannah John-Kamen’s character could be back for the sequel as an ally.

There’s certainly a precedent for this, given that Karen Gillan’s Nebula went from nefarious foe to the Guardians of the Galaxy, to one of the most important heroes in Avengers: Endgame.

Scott will need all the help he can get if Kang The Conquerer is to make his debut, given that the Marvel villain has frequently taken on the entire Avengers team single-handedly.

